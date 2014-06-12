Why I hate South Africa, part 1

by Dan Roodt

South Africa is a land of great natural beauty. Its unique flora and fauna attract tourists from all over the world. Due to geological accident, we also have buried beneath our soil and rock the biggest or second biggest mineral bonanza of all time, including 80% of the world’s platinum. Since 1886 when gold was discovered, various fortunes have been made in mining those mineral deposits.

The weather, at least where I live in the north of Johannesburg, is more than ideal; it is perfect. We have three hundred days of sunshine per year or thereabouts and it is never too hot or too cold. Visitors from the northern hemisphere mistake our winters for summer as midday temperatures go above twenty Centigrade.

When the Voortrekkers, our nineteenth-century pioneers crossed the Drakensberg in their ox-wagons and arrived in the Transvaal, they stumbled upon a pristine land of sunshine, savannah and plentiful game, a true paradise.

South Africa could have been utopia, if it had not been for her people. Even using such a possessive pronoun in the feminine gender implies some kind of connection between the land and its inhabitants, if not patriotism. Now, patriotism and a sense of belonging would be the last thing the average interloper strutting and stomping about this fair land could be suspected of. Rather, he or she regards this bountiful place as the forty thieves did the cave of Ali Baba, simply a source of loot!

The turning point in South African history came in the nineteenth century when the gold rush drew like a magnet a horde of crazed would-be capitalists and criminals to these shores. For a few decades during the twentieth century we had managed to staunch the mayhem, the cold, unscrupulous greed venting itself upon us. Alas, for a variety of reasons – not least the utter cowardice and stupidity of the former Afrikaner leadership – that time of growth and hope for the future is long past. All that we may look forward to is more decadent dissolution, more crime and venality that will rage unabatedly. It is as if the land itself has been wounded, stung and, like a predator sensing its own demise, lashes out at every living being within the arc of its claws and fangs.

The floodgates of hell have been opened, in the name of “democracy”, that exalted term. It has become, in our context, comical, ironic and even absurd. It reminds me of the GDR, the German “Democratic” Republic which was equally lacking in real democracy. But let me not insult that erstwhile “farmers’ and workers’ state”, the GDR, by comparing contemporary South Africa to it. At least in the GDR there were still some principles held by a few people, communists at that, whereas South Africa has descended to the level of delinquent insouciance in which values or principles only exist to be mocked or sneered at.

Normally I would write these words in our noble local language, Afrikaans, which washed up on the shores of the Cape from Northern Europe. A spoken language, a patois of Dutch and Low German, we have lovingly preserved and standardised it to become one of the world’s great cultural languages. Yet, in recent times and under the influence of the ambient nihilism of South Africa, many of our people have discarded this age-old tongue, full of mysterious words and expressions that formed that “bridge between Europe and Africa” that NP van Wyk Louw, perhaps our greatest poet, spoke of.

South Africa has become a dump in every sense of the word. And I say that not only because garbage or litter is literally strewn all over, but because its inhabitants have no real sense of value. Money is proverbially “easy”, obtained through corruption or simple robbery and theft. So like all parvenus the “South Africans” do not know what it means to save, invest or work for money. However, in a more fundamental sense, things of great value – cultural, historical, linguistic, architectural, artistic – are simply thrown away, dumped. Some of our greatest buildings, monuments to a past of taste and a strong national identity, have been demolished without so much as a second thought.

Afrikaans too, has been dumped, with everything else, including by many Afrikaners who have become caught up in the general decay, the loss of societal moorings that have come to characterise this entity which we still mistakenly call a “republic”. To say that I feel alienated from South Africa represents an understatement. However, I feel almost equally alienated from my fellow Afrikaners, these new, obsequious, treacherous and venal people who are but a pale shadow of their patriotic and pioneering forebears. Apart from a tiny minority of proud and civilised Afrikaners who still honour their culture, language and traditions, the rest have become almost mimic men in the sense given to that term by V.S. Naipaul, a second-hand, quasi-British people and as rootless as the illegal African immigrants that wander over our borders on a daily basis.

Perhaps predictably, the Afrikaner has become ashamed of himself. Taunted and vilified by the invective and propaganda of his enemies, he has lacked the courage and the intelligence to respond in any meaningful way. The abjectness of the Afrikaner’s spiritual surrender is painful to behold. That is why this text would be simply lost on the vast majority of Afrikaners, milling about in their confusion, self-doubt and self-hatred. The glib clichés of their journalists and pundits, imitating American-liberal or politically correct discourse, are quite beyond any form of serious discussion or reflection. Like Captain Ahab confronting Moby Dick, I have to face up to this monstrous entity with the bland geographical name, South Africa, casting this message appositely to sea like a message in a bottle that might be read somewhere on the other side of the globe, or not read at all.

Apparently the first Roodt came to South Africa in the early 1700s, so despite what Afrocentric blacks proclaim to the contrary, that “Africa belongs to the Africans”, I may consider myself to some extent naturalised. I hold no other passport. Yet I am also very aware of the murderous xenophobia at the heart of contemporary South Africa which holds that both the white man and the foreign African are unwanted, “foreign”, fit only to be expelled or to be killed.

Like any sensible person of European descent has to admit, South Africa hates us. We are despised for many reasons, some more atavistic and preposterous than others, but in no other country has pure, unadulterated ethnic hatred been so mythologised and so obfuscated by largely spurious interpretations of history as here. Lest I be accused of lapsing into the commonplace black-white rhetoric representing analysis or thinking in South Africa, I am accutely aware that much of what passes for racial feeling in South Africa has always been stirred up from outside or been a handy way for the oligarchy currently looting us to justify its domination and ludicrously discriminatory policies, however much they may be clothed in US-style, politically correct jargon.

Sooner or later, one has to confront the salient fact: South Africa, or the gathering mob on the way to another necklace killing, that symbol of “liberation”, hates me. In turn, and increasingly so, I have come to hate South Africa. With a passion.

I may still love boerewors and biltong, and soaking up the winter sun through my window, but I have only contempt for this failed-state-in-the-making, this pseudo-democracy, this Little England, Little America and everything little, belittling and petty that one may imagine.

South Africa has no reason for existing. It is not the name of a country, but of a pathology. It possesses no identity to speak of. It is just a big parasite preying on the labours of the few who are still, against all odds, pursuing a normal existence under the Southern Cross.

I think I could write a book about why I hate South Africa. However, immediately I have to concede that writing books in South Africa is generally a waste of time. The few people who are still able to read, after umpteen educational experiments, the advent of cellphones and the ambient degeneracy, do not constitute a market for books. There is no literary society. Like everything else in South Africa, the book industry is controlled by a few colonial souls who make money out of importing British books. What is known as the local book, especially the so-called non-fiction book, is merely the endless repetition of baseless clichés and idées reçues. Otherwise there are various talking heads from radio and TV who somehow think that they should also bestow upon themselves the imprimatur of “author” by having their usual vacuous sayings coagulated into print.

The notion of “debate” and especially a debate by means of an argument that might span two or three hundred pages of a book, is so foreign to South Africa that it would make me even more of an outsider than I already am if I had to attempt anything like it. It would appear to be some foreign activity, like playing pétanque on a rugby field.

It remains therefore for me to sum up the very good and multifarious reasons why I hate South Africa.

(To be continued)

  • Rooikop

    Dr Roodt, thanks for putting in words what, in my opinion, many of us think. Our “country” (it used to be called that) was handed to a ruling class that behave like children – well, many of our peers handed it to this ruling class full knowing what the consequences would be, but chose to ignore it anyway for the love of sport or not to seem “verkramp”

    “The abjectness of the Afrikaner’s spiritual surrender is painful to behold.” This is the most gut wrenching thing to see – yet I think this is where the problem lies – our people lost their moral compass, many were led astray by political dogma preached in our churches and the result is an anchorless people drifting.

    I also hate this country – it has become filthy, We have become outcasts – the hate is tangible. Our means of earning a living is slowly but surely eroded. Our medical system is in tatters (even the private system as there are no white doctors being trained and the ones that are only care about money) Also our wealth is being undermined – collapsing rand, economy etc.

    What I hate most is that many of my peers are living in lala land – they believe this country is great and continue to hand over their jobs, their heritage and the future of their children to beings that despise them.

    • Mike Elliott

      I just want to say then I read the entire article and all of the comments.I just recently became aware of the situation, or should I say disgrace of the people running South Africa.it’s just too bad that so many people don’t know or care about the plight of the poor Afrikaans that have to live amongst these savages.I am researching as much as I can and posting several articles about the disgrace in this beautiful land.

      • Riempies

        Thankyou for you input.

      • Rooikop

        I would love to read them!

    • Nevyn

      You are right Rooikop, we refused to listen to the Afrikaners because they were apparently stupid and backwards and every other thing they could think of to name you. It was our fault, we cannot blame the Boere, people like myself, souties, where taught to despise the boere. I really don’t know how it happened, it was very subtle. I had a Boere grandfather and I should have listen to him and my gut feel. I am sorry that we sold you out, really some of us had no idea what was going on. I am trying to make it better now, trying to fix the mistake I made, but broer ek voel of as ek aleen is. Die memse wil nie luster nie.

      • Rooikop

        Hi Nevyn
        If you hang around enough here on PRAAG you will find out that we also feel like we are alone – if you look at Front National’s election results you will see they only gathered about 5000 votes country wide – so yes we are a very small group. As for being a “soutie” – I know many English speaking people that share the same ideas of freedom that we as Afrikaners have – I am happy to call those friends of mine Afrikaners as well (I was fortunate to have English speaking friends who came from ZIM during the 80s) We have even more Afrikaans speaking enemies – you will regularly see their names here on PRAAG (Naspers and its followers, former NP politicians and most singers and entertainers – Steve and Sunette are some of the few exceptions)
        I also believe that many people will wake up with the things to come – this country is one of the only African countries that has not had a civil war – by the looks of things this may be imminent, something to be avoided at all cost if you ask me but some people seems to be hell bent on driving the country to ruin.
        You are welcome here on PRAAG – and even if you do feel like the people aren’t listening – remember, a small spark starts a raging fire.

  • Somerset Morkel

    I love the Good, which we have a lot of…
    I hate the Bad & the Ugly, which you aptly describe.
    But I love this land with all its warts & pains.
    I love this land with all its malfunctioning people, including Afrikaners.
    God put us here…
    It was not by geological accident as you say, Dan.
    My forefathers came here in 1691.
    before any blacks were around to lay claim to the continent as ‘theirs’.
    Which is lying and provocative nonsense.
    We carry the name of Africa – Afrikaners.
    We carry the name of Africa – Afrikaans, our mother tongue.
    We are the only ones who do so, on the whole of the continent.
    God gave it to us.
    They hate us because it is true.
    It is an embarrassment to them.
    We are privileged.
    In spite of the negatives..
    Which we have to battle and expose as good we can.
    But hate this land which God has granted us?
    Never.

    • Roger Cole

      I was hoping [rather hopelessly ] that no-one would mention God-drifting into the supernatural again which many white south Africans do as they feel it is their only hope.Im afraid its long gone–you have to arm or leave now RC

      • Raphael

        hahaha I agree. People are turning to their invisible friend in time of need! “It” IS their only hope.

  • André Alkema

    Kan haat ‘n mens bitter maak, dr Dan?

    • betzie

      Maak dit regtig saak ?

  • Johann Theron

    I agree, we need to identify those negative values we hate and despise, and manage them downwards.

  • Joseph

    Just an interesting little footnote regarding the use of the word “democracy”.
    I think the term we’re actually looking for is “civil society”. Democracy in the strictest sense of the word is exactly what SA is today: Mob rule!

    The word democracy itself implies rule by the masses, which by definition includes mob rule and mob justice. This is why that communist scum love to throw that word around. It has a double meaning, just as everything else in commie jargon. Democracy means that they agitate from behind the scenes to achieve their own ends, which is happening right now, because in all fairness, people are too stupid and apathetic to govern themselves. Democracy is the vehicle that the shadow government uses to keep themselves out of harm’s way, and the sheeple chasing after windmills, doing all the dirty work for them.

    When in protest, I think we should better demand civil society (or shall we coin the concept “civil democracy”) instead of the current kangaroo-court and witchcraft democrazy that SA is today.

    • Engelsman

      Our national IQ is 67. This means that the majority of our country is probably somewhere in the 50’s or low 60’s. In Europe, one has assisted living from an IQ of 65. In other words, the majority of voters in this country can barely tell their right hand from their left, let alone be capable of being able to discern a political party that will govern the country the best with the best macroeconomic policy etc. Effectively, this means that the “sheeple” (with apologies to sheep) can only vote based on emotion and for whom they are told to vote or whichever party gives them a food parcel in exchange for a vote – like children, they cannot understand the consequences of their actions. Nor can they see a link between their actions and the outcome.

      Despite our country being flooded with Zimbabweans fleeing a Mugabe-wrecked country , the majority of people voted either ANC or EFF – both parties pursue policies similar to those of Zimbabwe. The majority of voters, despite being surrounded by Zimbabwean refugees, cannot understand that their votes are also taking this country into a Zimbabwe-style wasteland.

      There is currently 60% unemployment in this country with no economic growth – ergo, under the current set-up, we will always have 60% unemployment or more, leading to desperate “have-nots” open to supprting extremist political policies such as land-grabs and enforced black ownership of all businesses etc.

      A definition of insanity is to continually take the same action and expect a different outcome. Our European idiom states “Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me” and of course does not extend to being fooled a third time but South African voters voted for the ANC 4 consecutive times, i.e. there is no hope for the future as they are incapable of learning.

      In conclusion, democracy cannot produce a fair and equitable outcome when a minority such as Whites has entirely different aspirations and morals from a majority that continually votes for the effective ultimate destruction of the country.

      • Raphael

        I am with you, sir!

  • Dr Mushavi

    There is a new concept not defined in text books as yet and that is ANC Democracy which differs totally with the general term Democracy and a clear distinction should be made.

  • Boerseun.Z.A.R

    I concur with every point made by Dr.Roodt & I eagerly await part 2.

  • Mariana Fourie

    Cannot wait to read more about this. Every word is so true and heartbreaking. This is not hate bringing forth bitterness, but pure aching to what we have lost.

  • Natasha Alexandra

    Brilliant article.

  • Herman Scheepers

    Dr Dan, I have to agree with you, and sadly so, because we are all, to a man, and woman, quilty of allowing this to happen, in the name of ‘political correctness’ read abdication, capitulation and sheer spinelessness, which we can cowardly try to blame on being ‘spoon-fed and thought for’ by the previous leechfull regime, but in fact we just need to look inside ourselves, open our blinkered eyes, and indeed minds, if we still posess such a thing….and say ‘NIE MEER NIE!’ we need to take that one lesson from the African tribes…although they hate one another, they will, and do stand up for what they want( Platinum strike the latest example) We, as a large portion of the tax-paying force that carries this goverment intent on eradicating us as a nation, need to WAKE UP and get some sense of survival instinct, and find each other and ‘demand’ by whatever means necessary, that we are as much part of South Africa, Africa, and this nation, and we will not go peacefully, stupidly or without resistance, and we will no longer fund our own extermination! Publish part 2 please, and let us form an united front to ensure we wake this sleeping ‘Volk’

    • Johann Schutte

      Mens weet nie of jy die Afrikaner moet bewonder vir sy lydsaamheid of minag vir lafhartigheid nie.

      • betzie

        Ek neig na die minag-opsie . Tot my spyt gaan ek selfs so vêr om van die Afrikaner se verdomming te praat .

    • Pierre du Toit

      I beg to differ that we need to take a lesson from African tribalism such as “they will, and do stand up for what they want (Platinum strike the latest example).” The only thing we need to know about African tribalism is its very low vibrational mass psyche which is hypnotised into getting what a few want through the rape, pillage, murder, deceit and theft of the masses. The spoils are certainly not to be shares by the masses. They have never stood up for what they want but rather have the kind of mass consciousness of being led by their noses. They were used and manipulated by international interest during their so-called freedom struggle and they are still being used and manipulated today by international interest (platinum strike merely one of many examples). Please look beyond the smokescreens of all these strikes! The demise of the White South African and/or Afrikaner was caused by their low vibrational mass psyche brought about by international interest. This resulted in mass hypnosis while being raped blind by international interest. Nee wat, die Afrikaner het sy eie ondergang bewerkstellig en hy is nou moer toe vir altyd.

  • pf1830

    What a perfect description of my feelings regarding this God-forsaken country. What I hate most is that my family are living in lala land. Blinded by brotherly love and other civilised human norms towards our IQ challenged younger brothers. The great humanitarian Albert Schweitzer sacrificed his life but eventually concluded that intellectually, mentally and emotionally our abilities are different.
    Now the government realise that fact and therefore apply affirmative action to neutralise the difference!
    The result – Tohuwabohu !

  • Whitey Whitepaper
  • Riempies

    Afrikaner people have succum to a state of no hope for the
    future of their country , unable to keep up the standard of living run into the
    ground by a 3rd world regime who rein by misfeasance. Impossible for 4 million Arikaners to feed and uphold 60 and million black people who wants everything for nothing and who do not contribute to the country’s income lest not speaking of the corrupt government who have the unqualified quality to make money disapear into their bottomless well.

    Dr. Roodt do we hate South Africa? No and neighter do you – we hate wat this beautifull country of ours has become under the disgracefull rule of the 3rd world ANC and their peoples who have no patriotism towards this country why else would they burn down libraries, schools, buildings, houses, businesses cars, busses, trains, taxis, and murder white people without reason aswell as necklacing or stoning their own people to death?

  • Bumbafu

    I am afraid that regretfully the same can be said for the whole world. There is nothing wrong with South Africa or the whole world for that matter… The problem lies with the bi-peds that walk on it, some call it HUMANITY…

    • WhiteOak

      This is the „Freedom“ that Western Countries, specifically Britain, USA,
      Holland and several Scandinavian States, envisaged for us in South Africa…A
      country where you are “free” to drive over red traffic lights at night to avoid
      smash and grabs, or worse, being hijacked. In this New (improved) South Africa we are „Free“…living behind burglar bars and security alarms systems with armed response…of our choice…Some „Freedom“, right? We are “Free” to choose what alarm system to install, “Free” to choose your armed response company and “ Free” to choose the your style of burglar bars and security gates to match with the architecture of your house…

      Sad thing is that South Africans have come to accept it as ”normal”.

    • Raphael

      Quite true, actually! I agree.

  • MathFaithWorks

    South Africa is an advanced state of Europe and America. Too bad people can only vent the word racist or be afraid of that word to speak up.

  • Hannes Coetzee

    If you hate SA wtf are you doing there?

    • Johann Schutte

      Dan Roodt is trying to fix it Hannes. I thought that that would be obvious to even the dullest of minds.

      Your simplistic, binary reasoning is part of the Afrikaner problem.

      I left because I hate what South Africa had become, and not a day goes bay that I do not have a somber moment of longing back fro everything about it that was good. Not everybody can leave. I was in the fortunate position that my profile (think figuratively ok?) was attractive to other countries.

      Now stop your anancastic nonsense.

    • Piet Bylevloek

      All my kids have left Hannes,my state pension is too little to leave my province.
      Our Rand is worth nothing.

      • HarD

        Oh I am sooooo with you there. I can move to England tomorrow but will have to live on charity and my kids. Is it worth it??

        • SA is finished under black majority rule, the next election or maybe the national following the up coming local one & it may sink in .
          The DA are not coming to your rescue as much as you may have been led to believe.

          • HarD

            No one is coming to our rescue as much as we would love to believe they are. It’s sink or swim for me, I’m afraid!!

  • Piet Bylevloek

    The only people who cannot complain or hate SA are the ones who voted YES in 1992 and ANC/DA in 1994-2014.

    • Nevyn

      Some of us are sorry about that Piet, we made a mistake, a very bad mistake we admit that now but we made it nonetheless. Some of us are trying to fix it.

      • Owen

        Voting for the DA will not help you, Nevyn.

        • Nevyn

          I will never vote for the DA again, in fact they disgust me.

          • Owen

            I have been trying to start a resistance campaign for white South Africans to burn their ID & Passport documents in a public display of disgust at being South African.
            What do you think of such an initiative ?
            Almost like a kind of Ghandi Satyagraha campaign .

          • Good idea, I will be there.
            Name the time & place.

          • Nevyn

            I think that’s a pretty good idea.

          • You mean you once voted for them ?
            How naive.

          • Nevyn

            Yep, very naive.

          • LOL, I hope you & your kind are enjoying the ride now.

          • Nevyn

            Nope, not one bit, but you know that.

  • …well then, why don’t you just bugger off then, you sad pathetic dictionary-eating cockroach. Surely some Benelux Nazi organisation needs a slick PR to mince their words. Problem solved, you’re welcome.

    • I wish we could, sadly the European countries abroad are not willing to accept most SA whites.

  • Awsim

    Die ’92 Referendum is sekerlik die domste ding wat enige volk in die geskiedenis van die mensdom gedoen het. So ‘n dom groep mense verdien die nuwe SA. Bygesê Afrikaner kultuur het pateties geword- Braai, suip, rugby en k@k Afrikaanse musiek. Ek sal n nie koeël vir hierdie mense vat nie.

    • Owen

      The feeling is mutual, Awsim.

  • Nevyn

    “Now, patriotism and a sense of belonging would be the last thing the
    average interloper strutting and stomping about this fair land could be
    suspected of.”

    What brilliant logic, I have been reading every bit of history about my people and fighting my way across the internet and other places trying to defend my white brethren from the lies and hate, and I never ever thought of this, damn I wish I brighter, maybe then I would get somewhere.

    Dr Roodt, you say that people are leaving their language behind, yet some of us are now actively trying to re-establish a connection with it. I am a soutie, I grew up with an English father and an Afrikaans (boer) mother, we spoke English at home, they only man I ever spoke Afrikaans to was my grandfather, my oupa, because he commanded respect without ever asking for it, n’ regte egte boer. I am trying to learn the language again, and my daughter is with me on this, so we have starting speaking afrikaans as much as we can at home, only been a few weeks now and well, it’s really a mixed bag of nuts the language at home at the moment, I really not very good with languages and the accent, damn its bad. Reading it is causing more of a problem though, I am impatient because I have to read so slowly, I read all the time, books mainly, but in english so slowing down is difficult for me. But I shall overcome, hehe.

    And just one thing I would like to add, it strange to me that boere will try and speak English if you English, but we English very rarely try and speak Afrikaans to an Afrikaner.

    Very moving article I must say.

    • HarD

      I agree with you wholeheartedly. I too was raised English with very Afrikaans grandparents and we vary rarely spoke Afrikaans at home or at school. 10 years ago we moved to a very Afrikaans town where even the black brethren speak “die taal” fluently. The town with the Taal Monument!! I have had to learn quickly and the only thing I cannot master is the accent although the Afrikaans people around here love to hear me speak it (I think secretly, they are ridiculing me – but that’s fine). I am very proud of the heritage of the Afrikaans language and I will do my upmost to keep it alive.

      Brilliant article though – it perfectly explains all my misgivings!!

      • Are you in Paarl or Burgersdorp ?

        • HarD

          That would be Paarl.

          • The real Taal monument is in the Eastern Cape, (Burgersdorp).

          • HarD

            Well that’s a matter of opinion (and may I say, contention) as the original monument in Burgersdorp was a monument to the Dutch language …… {Although the main inscription on that monument refers to the Hollandse taal (Dutch language), it can be understood to mean Afrikaans, because the Hollandse taal in South Africa was only split since 1925. But the monument is officially recognised as a monument to Dutch.]

            The one in Paarl however “new” it is, is fully dedicated to the Afrikaans language – both the monument and the museum.

          • I left the WC because of crime, discrimination & the DA so did the Voortrekkers/ Boers.

  • Raphael

    i agree fully!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    • Do something about it, sitting still will gain no traction.

  • Hennie Jooste

    If I get a change to leave I will. I hate this place more and more each day. Seeing how my people are killed, raped and treated like dirt makes me very sad. Unfortunately it is very difficult to leave, because our money is worth nothing, and I do not have a university degree.

  • mickey mouse

    What has changed worldwide
    ?Capitalism has has created a sense of entitlement for all strata of society. It is everybody’s right to have economic power.
    ?The description of rights for some automatically lead to the reduction of rights for others. This does not happen in the courtrooms but it happens in the social sphere of society. No-one has the time to fight for their rights in court. It becomes a social phenomenon.
    ?governments and the armed forces …the tradition bastions of power in society, have relatively diminished in influence, relative to the corporate sector. And the new teenager in town (corporate sector) has some serious attitude problems.
    ?Governments are being run as private enterprises.the capital can be borrowed cheaply and the taxpayer can pay the interest.
    ?Capitalism with its “no free lunches… but you won’t decide on the content of the lunch” approach leads to governments seeing themselves as gain corporate machines developing programmes which are non-sustainable. This phenomenon will get worse and worse as the amount of people increase on the planet. The checks,balances, rights , responsibilities, equity, equality and fairness differs for groups of thousands versus groups of billions. The behaviour of this new nefa-mass organism is not the same as the smaller one of times gone by.
    ?The way society is controlled is “everybody is to make war against everybody”. You will see how legislation even gets its fingers right into the home and into family life…… you see it in control of religion,policies on sex education, proletariatisation of cultural activities.
    ?Another social phenomenon which is taking place is the institutionalisation of emotion. Emotion does not have to be rational. Emotion has become a societal currency. Look at the media outputs in terms of love, hate, fear, doom, humour. This has also creeped into the workplace leading to major stress and depression among employees.

  • I am disgusted to be an SA citizen & I am calling on all SA whites to renounce their SA citizenship.
    Burn your ids & passports in defiance of the ANC / DA scum, in all major cities.

    • HarD

      And then become what???

      • What did Gandhi achieve when he burnt his pass book ?

        My reasons would be:
        Protestation of unfair discrimination of whites with AA & BEE, farm murders, corruption, dissatisfaction, treated as an outcast in SA, plea for international refugee status & I would gain:

        World acclaim…?
        Media coverage both local & international,
        Recognition of ones cause…?
        World attention…?

        Take your pick, best of all it would all be non violent.
        DA cannot help you, neither can FF+ or Boeremag, Solidarity etc, time to take our protest to the world by using the media who hate us so dearly.

  • Marc Spector

    Glad I don’t live in that country any more it truly is a mess, irrespective of what side of the political spectrum you fall on. Just a sad sad sad story. God bless the USA! 🙂