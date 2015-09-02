Luister, a new take on ‘free’

Living on the conveyor-belt of state-promoted South African Stalinist ‘alternative realities’, the makers of Luister have found a unique way to survive without money.

Praag asked filmmaker Dan Corder how he funded his diatribe against Afrikaners. Corder promptly replied as follows.

For clarity, there was no funding whatsoever for this film. Not a single rand was spent on it. All of the equipment and transport costs were supplied and covered by us, the four filmmakers.

Dan Corder, Markus Hegewisch, Eric Mulder en Declan Manca lived on hot air for the 17 days it took to make the propaganda piece, it appears. Corder spoke to the Daily Maverick, another ‘alternative’ publication that apparently gets by without funding and money, but still manages to pay contributors extremely well.

Corder sat in a Cape Town bar with a friend. They’d spent the day in Stellenbosch where a student movement had staged a flash protest at a careers fair. Corder’s friend, a student at the university who had participated in the Open Stellenbosch protest, had just found out he would face disciplinary charges.

They talked about how the charges could silence the movement and how their experiences were largely ignored by the community, civic organisations and media. They knew it was a crucial moment.

“I just said, ‘Mate we have gotta’ make a movie’,” recalls Corder.

In 17 days, Contraband Cape Town, working with Open Stellenbosch, had made Luister (Listen).

The same Corder was locked up by the police for public violence in 2012 because he likes to pretend he is from a poor background.

You must be wondering why, after such a long propaganda campaign spanning more than 20 years, that has seen the likes of Corder defending black racists and génocidaires, some English-speaking white supremacists and religious fanatics who won’t intermarry, as well as the wholesale terrorising of innocent white civilians, including children, everywhere, some are still largely failing to get the message across that Afrikaners are the problem?

One can sense a rising panic, bafflement and bewilderment in Corder’s answer. Idiot-shills, on a par with the musings of corrupt tragi-comic ANC cadres, are just so terribly bad at what they do.

As Marcus Hegewisch from the University of Cape Town illustrated so well on Twitter:

Luister is a documentary about SA students facing racism & exclusion through language in varsity.

How many people who have been even half paying attention are going to believe that? Every single institution in South Africa has been taken over by the Killer Language, English. Afrikaans is hanging by a thread at Stellenbosch, but Hegewisch remains immune to his own irony.

Let’s recap. The ANC and their Anglo-Saxon World Masters are so incompetent, they have dragged the country to the point of financial ruin, the fallout of which we are experiencing and will continue to experience for the foreseeable future, with ‘transformation’, but they will still spend some precious last Rands on ‘free’ documentaries of the kind that brought on the financial ruin.

We have spent at least 20 years watching political leaders demonstrate in plain English how they are equally divided between lunatics, morons and moronic lunatics.

The University of Cape Town is run by a hard core of dangerously insane halfwits who have zero understanding of realpolitik or anything else for that matter. Yet, despite enough evidence of their incompetence, they persist, in English.

We’ve been forced to realise these people don’t understand their own profound limitations, can’t comprehend that UCT is not in England or the US, but actually believe they can have another of their ridiculous ‘colour revolutions’ to establish their monoculture at Stellenbosch.

All in pursuit of serving this fatuous, self-defeating, sub-intelligent agenda of pretending that a monoculture is ‘diversity’. Even if Stellenbosch’s vice-chancellor Wim de Villiers is playing along, it doesn’t mean that he’s a good actor.

Here’s a little bit of Internet 101 for the Corders of the world. Online publications have things called “archives.” Look it up. Readers can visit that archive in a few clicks. And there they can read what you were writing about ten years ago – or a year ago. And they can see quite easily if you are trying to subtly – or not so subtly – influence the narrative.

So, if you want to sell a sociopathic agenda, you really need to become a bit more au fait with how the world wide web works. Just lying and pretending about everything isn’t enough any more. You need to cover your own tracks. Rewrite your own recent past. Erase the inconvenient shards of truth therein.

If you’re going to lie, serially and self-contradictingly, then don’t forget to use the Memory Hole.

  • Jared van Niekerk

    Daily Maverick is funded by George Soros and other Jewish money.

    • These Edomite devils need to be dealt with.

  • Guest

    We can probably look forward to the Stalinists blocking the internet soon to force their reality on us and calling it “freedom of expression”.

  • FR2P
  • Guest

    Black students and white libtards were singing “Happiness is when we kill a white man” and “One Matie, one bullet” in Stellenbosch yesterday. http://www.bonfiire.com/stellenbosch/2015/09/one-settler-one-bullet-that-escalated-quickly/

    • louis

      Markus and friends seem to be according to my research children from the super advantaged class eg the Whites I would like to know what type of salaries and benefits his family is paying their Black staff
      charity starts at home I also see that at least two members of his family ( extended ) studied at Stellies but that he decided to go to UCT any particular reason ?? This of course is as usual a one side story with everybody ( Whites ) painted with the same brush. One side stories very seldom goes any further but actually who cares Is Markus planning to move to Europe in the near future ?? in England ?? Everybody is free to express their views I would like as a counter balanced views of SA that the same type of film be made on our current Government
      Amazing enough virtually all Revolutions have been started and managed by the” Bourgoisie” using the “Poor” as canon fodder to see them just discarded like rubbish make you think is it not

      • FR2P

        The Jew funding the Stellenbosch Revolution owns a wine shop in the dorp. A policeman once told me, if you touch their money, you follow a trail of corpses. But they are allowed to decimate Afrikaner culture, businesses, schools, sport. They are vulnerable to black violence too.

  • Frank Lunar

    The writer of this must be a sad person…And should really stick to writing in Afrikaans.

    Anyway, calling for transformation is psychotic???? There’s a group of people who dont like talking about the race thing. The thing is it wont go away simply because you dont want to look at it prefer to drown the truth by pumping Black Eyed Peas (an English band, by the way).

    Lame post

    • FR2P

      Well judging by the economic results, it’s beyond psychotic. Not to mention the total lack of “diversity” the Imperial stooge English monoculture implies. Who sings in the same language as a rotten old monarch? Oh yes, the BEPs…

    • Guest

      Yes, I’ve noticed some people that do not like talking about race when it really only concerns them: The Jews.

    • Betzie van Rensburg

      Do you have to get personal ( sad person , stick to Afrikaans , lame post ) ?

      Whose truth are you drowning ?

      • Frank Lunar

        Nobody’s. I’ts just that i get the sentiment in which the article is written. Im not going to allow some wanker to discredit brave students who are willing to speak out against prejudice.

        • FR2P

          That black racist from the prompted smear campaign you mention, looked more violent and brainwashed when he attacked white students, not brave. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KAPHhzLKD2M

          • Peter

            Lol. ‘Brave’ students discrediting themselves.

          • Frank Lunar

            Bleh, you dont even know what happened there

          • Peter

            Oh right. It’s only on video, in real time, and not staged like Luister.

          • Frank Lunar

            Luister is a documentary. I dont know what this is.

            But you do what you want with it

          • louis

            well said

          • Frank Lunar

            What is this suppose to prove??????

            Who knows what would have done?? All I see is he is pissed off with a whole bunch of people who happen to be pissed off as well. They all seem ready to fight.

            So what??????? You dont even know what the fight was about and u use this to prove what?

            Cheap shot. Try again

        • Betzie van Rensburg

          Some people will also call this bravery . Calais migrants .

          • Frank Lunar

            How is this relevant to Stellenbosch?

            Any idiot can Google scary pictures

          • Betzie van Rensburg

            Do these brave people scare you ?

          • Frank Lunar

            I know whats happening in the picture. Its all over the news right now. That is not what this discussion is about.

            Lets stick to Stellies

          • Betzie van Rensburg
          • Gustav

            That picture is absolutely germane to the Stellenbosch discussion. Whenever any conflict is resolved through the application of rowdiness, it will eventually lead to anarchy and violence. Are you naïve enough to suppose that those who are blathering on about Afrikaans will not one day threaten to burn down the campus because they are dissatisfied with their marks or because they actually have to study and actually have to contribute financially towards their education?

        • Gustav

          Brave? Their parrotting the mainstream opinion. In what way is that brave? You want to talk about brave, talk about Dan Roodt. Now, he is brave.

          • Frank Lunar

            Dan Roodt??? HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHA

            Thats a good one!

          • Gustav

            And theeeere it is… I won the argument. How do I know I won? When my opponent runs out of a suitable rejoinder and mimics laughter in CAPITAL LETTERS. You just bit the dust. Next please, volgende asseblief.

          • Frank Lunar

            You are delusional…but entertaining none the less. You have not anything.

            Like Roodt losing to a puppet in court

          • Gustav

            And now my victory is confirmed. When your opponent starts calling you “delusional” it is a sure sign that he has nothing of value to add to the conversation. And isn’t it lovely to be called “delusional” by someone who can’t even spell “nonetheless”?

          • Frank Lunar

            *sigh*

            your still adding nothing to the topic at hand.

          • Gustav

            Oh dear. Bad to worse. Now you can’t even spell “you’re”. And proper punctuation is clearly beyond your capabilities. Run along little ignorant person. If you cannot spell , you really shouldn’t be trying to discuss grownup things like universities and stuff.

          • Frank Lunar

            You are still not on the topic. Do you know how this works?

          • FR2P

            Roodt won the first round. Then the Jews had to pay the judge to turn things around.

          • Frank Lunar

            you have no proof for this garbage. Say that with your real name, wanker

    • Craig

      What “truth” would that be?

      • FR2P

        The one Frank Lunatic is promoting about “Afrikaner racists” dummy.

        • Frank Lunar

          Im really not promoting anything. If the kids in the doccie say that this is what they experienced, then that speaks for itself.

          • Peter

            Yes, it does speak volumes: Afrikaners have no rights because they are “collectively” guilty. Where did I hear that before?

          • Frank Lunar

            I did not say that. Sounds like your projecting. Read my comment

          • Peter

            You must be hearing voices from your mirror now. I typed the reply.

          • Frank Lunar

            ja u did. A senseless one. Thank you for contributing nothing.

            The fact that non of u stick to the topic says a lot.

          • Gustav

            I’ll stick to the topic, brave soul. The racist makers of the “Luister”-video want to preclude Afrikaners from ever having a university education in their own language. There are a number of universities where tuition is offered exclusively in English, yet you would deny Afrikaners even one? That is ridiculously unfair. Nothing new of course. The English have attempted this for a very long time, which is exactly why AFRIKANERS with AFRIKANER money started US and turned it into a world-class university.

          • Frank Lunar

            bleh. The though of Stellenbosch only belonging to Afrikaners reek of entitlement! And as long as that attitude persists there will be conflict!

            Can you imagine? A Univeristy in Africa being insensitive to native African languages???? Its retarded. No one is trying to kill Afrikaans, my klong.

            Ons soek net n Universiteit waar al 11 nasionale tale dieselfde respek kry.

          • louis

            and the English not ??

      • Frank Lunar

        Fake account man called you a dummy.

    • Peter

      You wouldn’t by any chance be the idiot who makes free films now would you?

      • FR2P

        As in propaganda crap made from free money by George Soros, you mean

        • Peter

          The Jews would never give Corder money. He borrowed their equipment

          • Frank Lunar

            Are u guys just trolling now?

          • FR2P

            No you wish, but take a few pointers for your pathetic effort

          • Frank Lunar

            Bleh, u bore me. Say that with ur real name coward!

        • Peter

          Soros and his ilk are a great source of ill. Nation-states see their economies bled dry through usurious interest rates required to pay off international debts crafted by the global banker class. Indebted nations are then forced to sell off public assets and renege on social safety net promises. Austerity measures lead to unrest on the streets capitalized upon by ‘outraged’ fake progressive groups stimulated by the likes of Corder in nations lacking full democratic political systems. In any case, what eventually comes to power are fascist-oriented regimes beholden to the bankers and the ‘new world order’ enthusiasts. They see any economic melt-down as a boon. In Argentina, economic destabilization has been particularly acute as a result of a virtual war being waged on that nation by Paul Elliott Singer, founder of Elliott Management Corporation, a vulture fund tycoon who feeds off of sovereign debts of nations by suing them for payment defaults. Just as with Soros, who targeted the currencies of Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and the Philippines for devaluation in the 1990s, Singer prizes targeting struggling developing nations that default on their international debt payments. These include Argentina, Peru, and the Republic of Congo (Brazzaville). Corder probably does not know or understand how his passionate intemsity is being exploited.

        • Frank Lunar

          No, thats not what he means

      • Frank Lunar

        #sigh#

        no. Im Frank Lunar

        • Peter

          Do you also work for free?

          • Frank Lunar

            No. Do you?

          • Peter

            Rare to find an admission of guilt by a paid troll.

          • Frank Lunar

            you have added nothing to this conversation

    • Nancy

      The lame part was Dan[I work for free]Corder’s paraplegic answer. Are you guys for real? It’s just too stupid.

  • Frank Lunar

    So here’s no actual intellectual discussion about transformation here. Just bigots.

    You guys are doing well defending Stellies with fake accounts. Lol

    • Nancy

      Fake accounts? Is that how you got views for Luister? Reading the comments I think your enemies are doing an oustanding job vir REAL accounts.

      • Frank Lunar

        Yes, fake accounts! I got to see this via a friend who shared the link. I have my real name here.

        Its pretty obvious. This is my real identity. I dont hide behind alternative personalities that act as vehicles for bigotry.

        But then again, im talking to Trolls

        • Peter

          Why persist when it’s ‘trolls’?

    • louis

      there is no discussion about transformation because it has not be defined properly and is used by all and sundries with their personal agendas if you asked 10 people to tell you what they perceived by that word you will probably get at least 5 different interpretation

  • Steve Biko

    “Every single institution in South Africa has been taken over by the Killer Language, English” Thank god

    • FR2P

      So much for “rights”. You must be the white Capetonian incarnation of Zille’s old flame?

  • Frank Lunar

    Still no real discussion here. So these are the defenders of Stellies???

    HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH

  • Betzie van Rensburg

    When the British forced their language down the Afrikaners’ throats the Afrikaners had to find their own solutions . The British gave them nothing .

    The blacks should have developed their own systems .

    • Frank Lunar

      U should go research African history before you say stupid things. Blacks have systems. What u are saying is the British did it to the Afrikaners so its ok if the Afrikaners do it to blacks??? Are u high?

      Stellenbosch is in Africa!!! Get it? Africa

      Accept it

      • Betzie van Rensburg

        So Frank, since you are enlightened, please refer me to examples of black education systems, established by blacks, maintained by blacks, located in Africa, which yield first world education results?

        I think you misunderstood my referral to historic British oppression of Afrikaner people. My point was the Afrikaner people didn’t choose to play the continuous victim mentality card, like we are witnessing today with the blacks. The Afrikaners took initiative to solve their discord with the English education system of the time.

        You might benefit from researching European and Afrikaner history.

      • FR2P

        Perhaps you should rather tell those migrants swamping Europe all about a territorial imperative. [Eagerly awaiting your next moronic response]

        • Frank Lunar

          First of all, they are not migrants, but refugees. There’s a difference. Theres no civil war happening in Stellenbosch. I dont know if u kids understand comment sections.

          (Cant say im eagerly awaiting your next moronic response. You dont seem to understand whats going on here)

  • Peter

    An insignificant minority have English as a first language in SA. What are you trying to tell us?

  • Rooikop

    Hierdie een kommentator is met die maan gepla.

    Stellenbos is een van die min universiteit waar klasse nog in Afrikaans aangebied word. Daar is vele ander instellings waar onderrig in engels verkry kan word maar nee, daardie een instelling MOET ten alle koste veregengels word.

    Die Afrikaner word vir alle euwels in die land verantwoordelik gehou maar die wandade van die britte word telkemale verswyg. Ek praat hier nie eers van dit wat tydens die ABO gebeur het nie – kyk maar net wat het hulle “hero” Rhodes met mense (swart) se gesaaides en lewende hawe gedoen om hulle te forseer om in sy myne te werk!

    My punt is dat die Afrikaner NIKS gegun word nie – nie sy eie taal nie, nie sy eie skole/universiteite nie – die volgende wat geteiken gaan word is Afrikaans in die kerke.

    Oor een ding is ek egter seker – die dag wanneer die hare gaan waai in die land (ek reken dit is nie ver nie) gaan daar die gevra word of jy engels of Afrikaans is nie. AL wat gaan tel is jou velkleur. Die rakkertjies wat nou so onmin stook gaan saam met die res van ons aangeval word.

  • Ciska

    My granddad used to say that the english has a born-in hate towards white Afrikaners, and I can read that in some of the comments. Now that I am old myself, I can still see it manifest in young whites that speak other language than Afrikaans. Why? That is the question.

  • louis

    why does that group now makes a film on the events on the following days the placard one bullet one white ( them included in the “white” the shambok but of course they are selective one warning if the S,… hits the fan no differentiation will be done a White is a White and that includes the little group of what seems to be part of a very advantaged white that is spoken about three members at Varsity etc Have you thought that if the roles were reversed, the people objecting to your one way film would actually burn your family business ???
    but of course I am sure that you have an Austrian passport just in case

  • Isabella vd Westhuizen

    Is there actually a university at Stellenbosch
    I mean even UKZN is higher in the rankings than Stellenbosch.

  • Isabella vd Westhuizen

    Why does any one want to study in Afrikaans. A small parochial inward looking language when they cold be taught in the grandeur and magnificence of English. The language of Chaucer, Shakespeare, Dickens and Churchill. It is high time Stellenbosch accepted reality and opted for the international language of choice which is English

    • ss

      Why do you not change your surname (or your husband) if you are so obsessed with the “magnificent” English?

      • Isabella vd Westhuizen

        Because they are magnificent

      • Isabella vd Westhuizen

        Why don’t you change you SS avatar.

        • KayoZen

          Never mind that pompous, arrogant IvdW, ss!

          • Isabella vd Westhuizen

            You over here as well Mayo?
            Gay rights and Afrikaner nationalism your twin passions I note
            Interesting.

          • KayoZen

            Mayo … who’s that? Among many other passions I embrace, dear Sweetheart Me. vd Westhuizen. May it also be said, my liberated paternal lineage happens to include Afrikaans speaking human rights campaigners who turned against Afrikaner nationalism. I wonder if your family campaigned against forced removals, apartheid and military conscription in the heinous SA “Offence Farce”, as we did back in the day.

          • Isabella vd Westhuizen

            Actually we did all that.
            It would seem that most Praag posters would not see the past the way you paint it.

          • KayoZen

            Thanks for for the compliment, Isabella.

          • WB

            Apartheid was right and good.proof in the pudding.rainbow nation is myth and just a whore house.poes country now.spit spit spit in crap country face

          • KayoZen

            Wonderful language – WoW – did you learn that all by yourself? We don’t need that language or attitude in any country. Respect Dude!! Respect.

            PS: Try convince us you’re not a racist.

          • WB

            You english filth will all die in the coming war.Go to england were islam is breeding youre filth into extinction.Nukes are coming for the UK.wie laaste lag lag die lekkerste.

    • Kalium_Chloraat

      Aag sussie, jou soort ken ons al lank. Kyk bv net hoe het Langenhoven met verloopte Afrikaners gespot. Vir julle is jul eie mense altyd sleg en ander volke/tale/kulture is goed. Dit is soos mense wat altyd die die spanne wat wen ondersteun. Dit is mense met die morele koersvastheid van ‘n disnis hoender in ‘n warrelwind. Swak karakter – dis wat ek dit noem.

      • Isabella vd Westhuizen

        My family were in the camps but afterwards could see beyond the bitterness towards a better future. We always supported general Smuts and we followed his way of unifying English and Afrikaans
        You guys complain about the ANC being bitter but you did the same thing
        My grandfather was up North with Oom Jannie he did not skulk around back in Pretoria attacking service men
        Your kind of Afrikaans nationalism has always been a negative an bitter thing.

        • FR2P

          Why? Because you say so. Jannie, at least, was on the right side of history. The ANC, not so much. But because you are stupid you think making grand claims is how Jannie got there. When it comes to the moronic jingo, what’s not to like.

        • Kalium_Chloraat

          Die Smuts wat Afrikaner- en Afrikabelang opgeoffer het ten gunste van buitelandse mynbase? Die Smuts wat Broederbonders verbied het om in die staatsdiens te werk, maar niks aan die Vrymesselaars en SA Legioen gedoen het nie? Die Smuts wat sy eie boek “Een eeu van onreg” oor die Britte verban het? Die Smuts wat sy eie mense in die rug gesteek het by Vereeniging? Nee ou sussie, hier sien ek dit weer: Daar is geen salf te smeer aan ‘n BloedSAP nie.

    • FR2P

      You have yet to master their pretentions of grandeur and magnificence. Not shining much in the refelected light of g[l]ory.