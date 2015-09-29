Black residents butcher thugs

Chilling stories about enraged black kasi residents butchering thugs who terrorise them are increasing.

People sweep aside police pleas not to take the law into their own hands. Their answer to thuggery is death by panga, stoning and fire!

Daily Sun has horrifying video footage of residents slaughtering alleged thugs. In the Free State capital, kasi residents went on the rampage this Wednesday against the Maroma gang, who are accused of taking pupils from schools and disrupting exams.

Three men were killed with pangas, spades and knobkerries.

And in Mpumalanga, enraged residents killed two men who allegedly raped and killed a pregnant woman and robbed her family of R8 800. A gruesome video shows a Mangaung kasi resident stabbing a man as he lay on the ground.

The raging crowd chanted: “Maroma gang members are cowards who target pupils! We will show them how we deal with cowards!”

A 40-year-old taverner was killed at Mangaung’s phase 4 on Wednesday morning after residents stormed his house looking for his son, said to be a gang member.

Then, as night fell, two unnamed men were killed in Mangaung’s phase 3 and phase 7 kasis. A parent said: “Today the grade 11 and 12 pupils were supposed to be writing exams but the lunatics stopped them.”

Brigadier Billy Jones said 14 people were arrested for public violence. “Cases of attempted murder, murder and malicious damage to property are being investigated.

In Saselani outside Dwaarsloop, Mpumalanga, residents went on the rampage this Tuesday after the horror five thugs allegedly unleashed on Friday night, when they forced their way into a family’s shack. Family member Stanley Mashaba (24) said: “The gunmen demanded the R8 800 my mum got from her stokvel. They hit me with a plank and the butts of their guns until I fainted.”

Stanley said they threatened his seven-month pregnant sister Charlotte (20) with a gun, slapped her around and threatened to shoot her if she didn’t hand over the money. Begging for her life, she gave them the money. The thugs left but returned a moment later, wanting to kill Stanley. The sisters begged for mercy.

Then, calling Charlotte a magosha, they dragged her to a nearby stream. They allegedly stripped her, raped her and shot her dead. This Tuesday, angry residents went looking for the thugs. They caught Bongani Mkhabela (24) and forced him to point out his friends.

He led the people to Lloyd Moon (20), and they beat him to a pulp with rocks and sticks. Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said residents took Bongani to the spot where they allegedly killed Charlotte. “They assaulted him and burned him with a tyre.”

Source: Daily Sun