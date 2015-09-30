Facebook to help Merkel censor anti-migrant posts

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was caught discussing the censorship of anti-migrant posts at the United Nations development summit Saturday while speaking with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

According to CNBC, the pair were picked up by a hot mic after Merkel confronted Zuckerberg on social media posts critical of “the wave of Syrian refugees entering Germany.”

After being asked about Facebook’s efforts to curtail speech, Zuckerberg stated, “We need to do some work,” confirming he’d already started looking at ways to hinder comments in opposition to Merkel’s immigration stance.

“Are you working on this?” Merkel asked. “Yeah,” Zuckerberg responded before their microphone was cut.

In response to the shocking revelation, media outlets such as Bloomberg immediately leapt to the defense of the tech giant, insinuating that any critique of the German government’s response to the migrant crisis would be “racist” and “xenophobic.”

Only just last week, an article by Infowars’ Kit Daniels examining the pope’s controversial comments on mass immigration was pulled and barred from Facebook without explanation.

Since the migrant crisis began, news outlets across the globe have both covered up crucial facts, specifically NATO’s responsibility in destabilizing Syria, and gone out of their way to outright ignore any stories that highlight the criminal acts of migrants.

Zuckerberg’s penchant for censoring speech deemed politically incorrect is unsurprising given his meeting late last year with Lu Wei, the czar of China’s authoritarian Internet censorship system.

Source: Infowars

  • Guest

    In March 2011, Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi predicted what would happen to Europe if the stability of his country was undermined by the Western powers. In an interview with France 24, Qaddafi correctly predicted, “There are millions of blacks who could come to the Mediterranean to cross to France and Italy, and Libya plays a role in security in the Mediterranean.”

  • Peter

    Juncker’s successor as prime minister of Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel, who is Europe’s first leader to be in a gay marriage, has welcomed hundreds of refugees. Bettel does not believe in a Europe of borders and therefore, like Merkel, Tusk, and Juncker, he a hero to the Soros-funded NGOs who are turning Europe into a deadly social engineering experiment. Soros, who is nothing more than a multi-billionaire front man for the even wealthier Rothschild banking family of Western Europe, oversaw the complete destruction of the nation-states of southeastern Europe that now permit practical unfettered access of civil war and economic migrants from Syria, Iraq, North Africa, sub-Saharan Africa, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Burma, Sri Lanka, and other war- and poverty-ravaged nations of the Third World.

    As a result of his programs to re-engineer nations, Soros first helped destroy the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia with the active help of the European Union and NATO. The seven independent republics that once constituted Yugoslavia, now serve as major transit routes for perhaps tens of thousands and an impending hundreds of thousands of non-European migrants. Greece, which is suffering under austerity «vulturism» directed by European central and private bankers, including Soros and his Rothschild overseers, can hardly deal with the massive influx of refugees. The bankers have ensured that Greece cannot even provide the basic social services for its own people let alone refugees from civil war zones and nations suffering from collapsed governments and economies.

  • Nevyn

    I call for the immediate censoring of Zuckerberg and his childish toy facebook, he and it offends me.