Grace Mugabe flies the coop, back to Zimbabwe

PRAAG has reliably learnt that Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe has left the country.

Sources say the wife of the Zimbabwean dictator left South Africa in the early hours of Sunday morning along with her husband President Robert Mugabe.

South African authorities had placed a red alert on Grace after she was charged with assaulting 20-year old model Gabriella Engels last Sunday.

She has applied for diplomatic immunity from the South African government. It is still unclear whether she was granted diplomatic immunity in an unprecedented move, as no wife of a president enjoys such immunity, or whether she was simply allowed to leave by the South African authorities despite assault charges pending against her.