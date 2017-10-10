Canadian court: If South African blacks attack you, you must be a ‘white supremacist’

Canada’s Federal Court has rejected a white Afrikaner family’s bid for asylum in the country, claiming that racially skewed crime statistics from South Africa constituted “white-supremacist hate literature”. Judge René LeBlanc of the court said their refugee claim “offered no evidence the state of South Africa is incapable of offering protection for their children from rape or murder”.

Canada also rejected the notion that the South African president and other political figures singing “Kill a Boer, kill a farmer” constituted discrimination or hate speech.

Eric Williams Endre and Sonja Endre, a married couple, along with two of their children and Sonja’s parents, visited Canada in 2016 and after hearing that the country championed human rights, decided to apply for refugee status as they had already been attacked five times by blacks in South Africa. Once in 1995 their car was hijacked at gunpoint, then in 2004 they suffered a home invasion with four blacks assaulting and robbing them. In 2013 their home was burglarized. A year later, in 2014, their car was stolen outside their house and later in the same year three black men tried to steal Sonja’s cell phone while she was working.

While Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has often said in the media that “all refugees are welcome in Canada”, his statement apparently does not apply to white South Africans, specifically Afrikaners. Canada’s Immigration and Refugee Board denied the Endres refugee protection, saying “there was no reliable evidence that they were attacked due to their race, and it was more probable they were attacked for economic reasons — to steal their possessions”.

During their appeal to the Federal Court of Canada, the family argued that the IRB failed to adequately consider the children’s circumstances. They said that “their children cannot safely play in parks in South Africa; one was bullied and had been taken out of school; and their mother could not walk with her children without fearing they could be assaulted, raped or killed”.

South Africa has the highest incidence of rape in the world. However, defending the IRB’s decision, government lawyers stated that concerns for the children were based on “patently unreliable racist propaganda”.

A government lawyer said the fear of white children being raped by blacks “was highly offensive as the information the family relied on was white-supremacist hate literature that should be ignored”.

The government also said the Endres’ claim was based on a risk of generalized crime in South Africa, meaning that it could impact almost anyone, not only those who are white or Afrikaners.

According to Canada’s Immigration and Refugee Board, refugee status is “not meant to protect people who face problems the general population of a country faces, but only fears of persecution specific to race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group or political opinion”.

The international refugee system is not meant to offer a safe haven for all suffering people, the IRB’s published guidelines say.

In his judgment dismissing their appeal, René LeBlanc said: “It is also settled law that absent a complete breakdown of state apparatus, it is presumed that a state is capable of protecting its citizens and that this presumption can only be rebutted by the refugee claimant with clear and convincing evidence.”

Until now, very few South African citizens have been accorded refugee status in Canada. So far in 2017, none has been accepted. In 2016 there were 12, in 2015 there were 18, in 2014 there were two and none in 2013.

    If Canada Court has rejected White South African’s, then yes I would say is wrong, maybe it is time Canada made some enquiries about the situation for white South African’s. Not by contacting the South Africa Government Officials, because they will just lie to them. I live in Scotland and have seen some brutal pictures on Facebook of all the farmers who are being killed, it happens almost everyday. If Canada was to make contact with the Farmers Unions they would learn the truth. It is claimed that up 4000 white farmers have been brutally killed and wives rape etc. Send some of your Official’s out to South Africa to visit farmers and make your enquiries, you WILL learn the truth. Seems like the Western World are ignoring all the killing, attacks and robberies that are taking place in South Africa and Zimbabwe. Funny thing is they seem to think it was because of Apartheid. Well some of the people that are being murdered, rape and robbed were not even born when the so called Apartheid was so called around. If that was Apartheid then what does one call was is taking place in South Africa and Zimbabwe at the moment. Please tell me, because I do not have the words for it, because it is disgusting what is taking place there. I have seen all this from friends in Africa. If you wish I can forward you video’s and picture of what is taking place.

    who wants to live in canada anyway they are just a bunch of hypocrites who dont practice what they advocate. i for one can catergorically state that my brother who is highly qualified along with his wife and daughter were all given visas and residential acceptance EXCEPT their youngest son who has down syndrome ….he opted to stay in RSA and on that point i wonder how canada can claim that they champion human rights when they deny a child a visa to enter their country because he has down syndrome? i say let them keep their cold country along with their cold hearts!!!!!

    I think the situation in SA is so wild that no-one believes it can be as we say. And the truth flies in the face of the “One racial reconciliation success story of South Africa” as falsely advertised all over the world as the “poster boy” for accepting other cultures into your country.

    I would like to invite any government official or judge to come visit SA. They will soon learn that SA is the most dangerous country by far and that the whites are being targeted. This judge and the lawyer are both anti-white, probably liberals who would welcome anyone else into Canada, except South African whites. They obviously believe the andile and zuma and malema rubbish and make their decisions based on that. Poor Canadians, to have such a skewed justice system with such skewed officials

    Here is my answer to this Idiotic Judge—Canada has an Embassy in Pretoria , right..? How many pictures of these victims of the Black Nazis can we get together? Smear them with glue and stick them to the walls/ fences of the embassy , even stick them to the pavement so that the world can see how stupid this JUDGE really is—let us flood Canadian newspapers with graphic information of the AFRO NAZI attacks on the whites, always pointing to the similarities with the Jewish fate in Nazi Germany between 1933 and 1939…and them ask : Hoe many Canadians are fellow travellers of Afro Nazism. They were told about the Jews before the war and would not listen—the same again in another part of the world ….?

      Send this LeBlanc idiot to a troublesome township for a week or to the Cape flats.
      There WILL be a very quick change of opinion.

    This is beyond disgusting. It makes me ashamed to be a Canadian. Having lived in SA for many years I know the Endres are living in fear, especially for their children as I did whilst living there. I do believe that Canadians have lost touch with reality.