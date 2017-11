Petition for debate in European Parliament on #plaasmoorde

Fill in your first name, surname, email and click on “sign now” at the bottom.

Please discuss South African #plaasmoorde at the EU parliament Read the petition First Name Last Name Email Debate on #plaasmoorde Dear Mr. Antonio Tajani, President European Parliament; and Mrs. Kersti Kaljulaid, President of Estonia After a request from Ms. Janice Atkinson, the European Parliament recently refused to allow a discussion of the serious human rights abuses taking place in South Africa that have become universally known by the Afrikaans term #plaasmoorde or farm murders. Many commentators have characterised the torture and atrocities accompanying such murders as a form of genocide. During the Cold War era, several European countries of the West and East were instrumental in destabilizing Southern Africa through organised terror, arms smuggling and propaganda aimed at fomenting racial and ethnic hatred. Therefore Europe has a moral responsibility in at least allowing this issue to be aired in the European Parliament. It would be fitting for such a debate to to take place during the Estonian Presidency of the Council of the European Union. Estonia, too, is a small nation that has suffered under majoritarian domination by a Marxist power, much as South Africa's Afrikaner minority is today being oppressed by an Afro-Marxist regime intent on eradicating its language, culture, history and system of family-owned farms through terror and ruthless collectivization. As Estonia's music and patriotic songs were banned during Soviet rule, so many Afrikaans songs are being prohibited in South Africa today as they express a love of the land that is no longer deemed politically correct. Singers too are being targeted with death threats and bannings from festivals and public venues. We, the undersigned Europeans and South Africans therefore implore you to permit a debate on #plaasmoorde to take place in the European Parliament so as to focus the world's attention on the plight of South African farmers, their families and workers who are being cruelly eliminated, one by one. [signature] SIGN NOW 311 signatures Share this with your friends by clicking on the social icons below!