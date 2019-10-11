Simple On-Page SEO Tweaks Can Mean More Traffic For Your Law Firm Website

Having an online website can help increase your prospective customers greatly than what your physical land-based office can reach. The same is true for your law firm website. Your website does not end its work after it has been established. With the website ranking algorithm of Google changing as time passes and with the ever-changing needs and preferences of internet users, your website needs to keep up with these changes and incorporate on-page SEO enhancements to emerge among the top results and choices of potential clients.

Have a User-Friendly URL Domain Name

One of the most noticeable aspects of your law firm website is its URL domain name. It is the part of your website that can be manually inputted in web searches. Thus, in order to attract many prospective clients, some of the recommended on-page SEO techniques are to make your site’s domain name easy to remember, specific and concise. It is important to include specific keywords associated with your firm’s name and practice. For example, you may have started out making your URL domain name as Chavezlaw.com. In order to establish your website’s niche or location, you can improve your domain name to optimize its location (e.g., ChavezLawDallasTX.com) or specialization (e.g. ChavezLaborLawDallas.com). This way, it is easier to attract the attention of established clients and potential ones by having a specific and powerful URL.

Strengthen Your Title Tags

Title tags are simply the words users see in the clickable link when your site shows up when they search for a particular legal topic. The words in the title are important as they give users an idea of what your business is about before clicking on that link to proceed to your website. The title tag should be created to include keywords and relevant words to your line of business or practice. You are only allocated 61-70 characters for the title, and the first 10-12 words are what can only be seen in the search results, so make the title concise and powerful.

Improve Your Meta Description

The text you see just below the large-font text of the title tag is the meta description or a summary of your website’s content. This area makes good follow-up avenue for you to entice and convince searchers and potential clients to follow your link to know more about your firm. Keep your meta description relevant and embedded with keywords while making the content unique and engaging for users. Start off the description with questions related to the most pressing issues of potential clients. Remember to also keep your description unique and distinctive from other similar webpages.

Optimize Your Header Tags

Also known as paragraph headings, header tags keep your website content organized, well-defined and categorized. H1, H2 up to H4 tags are read by the search engines and alert Google of the topics in the subsequent paragraphs. Thus, specific keywords and law practice-related phrases should be incorporated into these headers.

Redefine Your Page Content

Having high quality and engaging content is one of the most important strategies that apply to basically all types of websites, including law firm websites. You may have initially made general content encompassing various legal topics in the past, but with stiff competition from other law firm websites, it will no longer be effective in attracting an audience. Customize your content by offering useful topics to your audience. A carefully conducted market research and survey must be done first before creating custom content. This way, you are making content that offers legal advice, an answer to the common questions of people outside your client base and a solution to their most pressing legal problems. Make the custom content easy to read for layman readers and engaging enough for them to read on.

Keep Your URL Structure Well-Organized

One of the defining qualities of the modern or new generation of internet users is their inquisitive nature. They are no longer content with staying on a single link on a website, and most of them have multiple tabs open in a single search engine window. This is where keeping an organized URL comes in handy.

Simply defined, the URL structure is how you arrange and name the remaining pages and posts on your website. A well-organized and aptly named URL structure can make it easier for search engines to recognize the links as part of your URL domain, which in turn increases your website’s rate of organic traffic and contributes to your ranking. If your law firm is composed of several lawyers specializing in many legal fields, you can make a URL structure based on legal specializations to help cater to the different legal needs of internet searchers. For example, you can allocate another page dedicated to immigration law and name the subdirectory as ChavezLawDallasTX.com/immigration. Not only are you widening the reach of your website and strengthening its web presence, but you are also giving an avenue for other talented and capable lawyers in your firm to shine, maximize their potential and grow in their careers.

There are actually many ranking factors included in Google’s algorithm, but what is given here are the most important and easiest to apply. Keep in mind to improve the details of your website, especially the ones that are readily seen by internet users. It is in the little and most obvious details that users can get easily get drawn to a certain website. Thus, make it a point to have a user-friendly, relevant and helpful webpage in order to increase its significance, strengthen its presence and improve its ranking.