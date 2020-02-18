FW de Klerk Foundation kow-tows to its critics after ‘apartheid statement’

The FW de Klerk Foundation has completely retracted its previous statement that characterising “apartheid” as a “crime against humanity… was, and remains, an ‘agitprop’ project initiated by the Soviets and their ANC/SACP allies to stigmatise white South Africans” (see below).

It seems that the statement had been sent out by the Foundation’s CEO, Dr Dayne Morkel. However, the chairman of the board, Dr. Theuns Eloff, said that “no-one would be fired or resign”.

“It was a mistake to issue that statement, and I believe that the mistake was made because of an error in judgement and some emotionality over the attacks by the EFF,” said Eloff.

In another statement issued on 17 February by his foundation, De Klerk apologised profusely and stated:

“I have taken note of the vehement reaction to our response to the EFF’s attack on me at the State of the Nation address on Thursday night.

“I agree with the Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation that this is not the time to quibble about the degrees of unacceptability of apartheid. It was totally unacceptable.

“The FW de Klerk Foundation has accordingly decided to withdraw its statement of 14 February unconditionally and apologises for the confusion, anger and hurt that it has caused.”

The original statement issued on 14 February reads as follows:

Last night at the opening of SONA, FW de Klerk, former President and Nobel Peace Laureate, and his wife Elita had to endure wave after wave of vitriolic attacks by Julius Malema and EFF members of Parliament, clad in their trademark red boiler suits. They claimed that his hands were dripping “with blood”, including the blood of those who had been slaughtered at Boipatong. Worst of all, FW de Klerk had denied – in a TV interview the previous week – that apartheid was “a crime against humanity.” Their demands that he should be removed from the chamber were rejected by the Speaker, Thandi Modise. De Klerk – who will turn 84 next month – sat impassively in the public gallery as he watched the spectacle below.

De Klerk has repeatedly acknowledged the grave injustices committed under apartheid and has sincerely apologised on a number of occasions to those who suffered under previous governments. These were more than empty words: he dedicated his entire presidency to the abolition of apartheid and the negotiation of a new Constitution that would entrench the rights of all South Africans regardless of race. He oversaw the process that culminated in the repeal of all the remaining apartheid laws.

But was apartheid a crime against humanity?

First we have to look at the origins of the charge: In November 1966 the UN General Assembly declared apartheid to be a crime against humanity – and in 1973 it adopted the Convention on the Suppression and Punishment of the Crime of Apartheid.

Both the Resolution and the Convention were political initiatives of the Soviet Union – which had itself committed atrocious crimes against humanity that involved the killing of millions of people. In 1976, when the Convention came into force, 23 of the 31 signatories were, according to Freedom House in New York, “not free”. Six were partly free – and only two were free. Ironically, South Africa was classified as “partly free” – and had a better human rights score than 27 of the signatories.

The 109 states that subsequently joined the Convention included none of the core democracies. According to the United States delegate:

“Deplorable as it is, we cannot, from a legal point of view, accept that apartheid can in this manner be made a crime against humanity. Crimes against humanity are so grave in nature that they must be meticulously elaborated and strictly construed under existing international law…”

The idea that apartheid was ‘a crime against humanity’ was, and remains, an ‘agitprop’ project initiated by the Soviets and their ANC/SACP allies to stigmatise white South Africans by associating them with genuine crimes against humanity – which have generally included totalitarian repression and the slaughter of millions of people.