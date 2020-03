From midnight on 26 March, South Africa will be in lockdown due to the coronavirus, with many small businesses suffering. Two white billionaires, Nicky Oppenheimer and Johann Rupert, have stepped up to the plate and donated R1 billion each to a fund to help them, but no black billionaires are showing “ubuntu” or the mythical African altruism. The ANC regime also wants to exclude white-owned small businesses from being helped, it seems.