The South African construction industry is ahead of its time

All around the world the construction industry is dominated by males. Everywhere except… South Africa? Although this may seem strange, the numbers don’t lie, and they indicate that 48% of the companies, in this field, are owned by women in this country. No wonder this sector is also a leader when it comes to prefabricated buildings.

South Africa: A Pioneer in the Field of Construction

It is not a well-known fact, but South Africa seems to be a pioneer when it comes to innovation in the construction industry. Most of us, when we think of this field, can picture men on sites, discussing plans and telling workers what to do. Well, it seems like it is time to revisit these cultural pictures in our head and change them into women giving orders. Let’s agree: it is somewhat refreshing to discover this data.

But South Africa is also ahead of its time when it comes to prefabricated buildings. You can confirm this, by yourself, just by looking up this website. Today, it is easier than ever to build work camps and shelters on sites, in a matter of a few days. Not just putting up four walls either! They can come fully equipped, with air conditioning and ready to be hooked on electricity, gas and water. This is the future of construction. Not just because it is much faster than traditional buildings, but also for the fact that it is environmentally friendly. Once they become useless, you just take them down and move them somewhere else.

A World Exclusively Made of Men, No More

There is no doubt that the construction industry around the world is still mostly dominated by men. But it is not the case anymore, although they still have a very small majority (+4%). We are talking here of the ownership of companies in the field of construction. It is the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) that has announced that latest number, indicating that 48% of the construction companies are now owned by women, in South Africa.

It did not just happen by itself, though. This is the result of the efforts that were made to strengthen women’s position in this sector, and to ensure that they are equally benefiting from the opportunities. But the CIBD is not yet satisfied with these results. They want to keep pushing and move farther along towards equality. Let’s see what the future has in store, once the sanitary crisis will leave the country! But it certainly sounds promising.