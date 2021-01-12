Letter: Gutter journalism

Since 2016, the mainstream media has made a vocation out of denigrating Donald Trump to the extent that their prejudice has become paranoid. In that context, The Witness editorial of January 6 really outdoes itself in virulence – and without a shred of justification.

Harvard law Professor Alan Dershowitz has dismissed the furore over Trump’s phone call to Raffensberger as “no crime there. Period.” Having perused the 50-page transcript he noted that Trump asked for the votes of people who voted for him to be found. He did not ask for votes to be created.

Your clichéd references to Trump “abusing his position,” “malfeasance” and “grim chapter of US history” have zero credibility because they are completely at odds with the facts. Trump carried out all the promises he made in his 2016 election campaign, an achievement of which no other president can boast. Above all, Trump put America first, unlike his predecessors, particularly Obama and Hillary Clinton.

Domestically he reversed the socialist economic policies of Obama which hobbled commerce, took 8 million people off food stamps, reduced unemployment to its lowest point since 1970, brought jobs back to America from Mexico and China, re-negotiated trade deals that favoured America and spurred economic growth to levels last seen thirty years ago. He rebuilt the military which Obama had neglected and stemmed the flow of illegal immigrants to the US by building a security wall.

Morally he endorsed pro-life and was proactive in emphasising the importance of Almighty God in America’s existence. He upheld American history and heritage while his opponents were complicit in tearing down statues, renaming places and denouncing America’s past. Trump defended law and order while his opponents defunded the police and tolerated vandalism and anarchy in Portland and Minneapolis.

He reversed the treasonous Obama/Kerry nuclear deal with Iran, met directly with the North Korean dictator which none of the three previous presidents managed, compelled NATO members to pay for the protection the US gives them, recognised the threat of communism posed by China in influencing US institutions and stealing intellectual property. He saw to it that America did not get involved in foreign wars which none of his predecessors managed to achieve. He initiated a Middle East peace deal between the UAE and Israel that is unprecedented in its skilful marginalising of the Palestinian terrorist component.

If The Witness, like the rest of the mainstream media pack had not been covering up the extent to which the November 3 election was subjected to fraud, details such as the following would be widespread knowledge:

In Pennsylvania, after Republican observers were sent home, 580,000 votes were counted, 99,4% for Biden. In Nevada 60,000 out- of -state people voted. A truck driver delivered 270,000 out-of-state votes to Pennsylvania from New York on November 4.

More than 50 lawsuits have been registered along with thousands of affidavits alleging voting irregularities. These include multiple counting of ballots cast by illegal voters or out –of- state voters; large scale manufacturing of fake ballots, ballots cast by dead voters, ballots accepted without voter ID, mailed-in ballots separated from their envelopes that could not matched to a signature.

According to Russel Ramsland of Allied Security Operations Group the Dominion voting system intentionally generates a high number of ballot errors – 68%, he observed – which then enter a process of adjudication. But that process has no oversight, no transparency and no audit trail. He advised against certifying votes that were processed by Dominion voting machines.

On December 18, John Ratcliffe, Director of National Intelligence stated that China, Iran and Russia were substantially involved in the November election.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg provided $400 million to the Democratic Party to be used in marginal Democrat districts. In so doing he violated the Help America Vote Act which requires federally approved resources to be equally available to all voters.

Having failed to remove Trump via the Mueller Report and the impeachment exercise, Deep State and the elite sought to deny him re-election by electoral fraud in seven key states. The 2020 Presidential election was stolen by the globalists and their allies. That is an incontrovertible fact. Trump gained 75 million votes, twelve million more than in 2016.

The Witness can rant all it likes but if it has a democratic fibre in itself, it should at least acknowledge that a significant number of people have a different view of Trump than the one paraded by the mainstream media pack – and in spite of the mainstream media pack.

So, barring divine intervention, Joe Biden will become the 46th president. But he is the Manchurian candidate – a person used as a puppet by an enemy power, namely, China. It will be interesting to see how his fecklessness is treated in future Witness editorials.

In conclusion, I have no illusions that none of the above will ever see itself in print because, as American revolutionary Tom Paine once said: To argue with a person who has renounced the use of reason is like administering medicine to the dead.

— Dr Duncan du Bois, Bluff, Durban