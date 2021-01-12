The ultimate guide to vacuum pumps

Imagine the time before 1650, and there were still no vacuum pumps. At that time, people had no idea how they would get rid of gas from a sealed volume to create a partial vacuum, which would then be filled with fluids. It couldn’t be me nor you.

It took a Guerick, a Boyle, then a Hooke to start its innovation. Now, vacuum pumps have a wide range of applications in industrial and scientific settings. From a crude pump to a piston pump to their many varieties today. Truly, we have reaped the benefits of this innovation.

Let us not get into the specific mechanisms of the types of vacuum pumps because that could take up a lot of time due to a large number of concrete parts. Instead, let’s look into the pros and cons of vacuum pumps, and how to choose the right one for you!

The pros and cons of vacuum pumps

The first step in learning about vacuum pumps is tackling the main advantages and disadvantages of vacuum pumps, which are:

Pros of Vacuum Pumps

There’s a variety of vacuum pumps, and I hope you are as pumped to learn about them. Here are the main advantages of vacuum pumps:

They’re used in tipping tanks, power jets, and rear doors. They move dangerous materials safely– preventing spills of poisonous wastage. They’re capable of controlling the capacity of odor and have spill avoidance, making it easy to transport biosolid materials.

Cons of Vacuum Pumps

No vacuum pump can do everything. This is proof. Here are some of the disadvantages of vacuum pumps:

Fluid slugs may injure the pumps. The obtainable vacuum at operating temperature may be limited due to the sealant fluid vapor pressure. The process of gas and fluid within the pump should be apt to avoid pollution.

How to choose the right vacuum pumps

That was short and precise as promised. Now, onto another step of learning about vacuum pumps: choosing which is appropriate.

First, you have to note the vacuum level that you need. This is important because the vacuum level determines the vacuum pump technology you need. Paul Flood, president of vacuum pumps – Provac, mentioned that these kinds of technical inquiries are well-supported and even encouraged. See, the main function of vacuum pumps is to eradicate gases and remove air molecules from vacuum chambers. Hence, it is best to consider what you need, and what quality suits you best.

Second, you need to know the impact of the process to know which pump technology to use. Consider the application area and medium as well. Third, evaluate the performance of the pump upon application. Lastly, consider the initial costs, operating costs, and maintenance needs and see if it fits your needs and budget.

Now that you’re at the end of this article, you have a good grasp on what you need to consider in choosing vacuum pumps. Be smart and carefully assess what you want to use them for. There is surely a vacuum pump out there that’ll fit your needs.