Firearms Act: Stand together and act, ad hoc group requests

The time has come for organisations to work together to strengthen South Africa. This was the message that was confirmed by almost all role players during yesterday’s meeting of the ad hoc group for the protection of property rights.

This group decided to convene all interested groups to discuss the controversial firearms bill. These amendments amount to a form of expropriation of property, against which the group advises.

The ad hoc group for the protection of property rights is an informal grouping of organisations, organised agriculture and agricultural representatives, civil and civil rights institutions, opposition parties and academics as well as religious institutions. The group meets regularly to discuss any policy frameworks that may harm or undermine property rights and to consider mutual views, actions and initiatives.

“It was good to have a diverse group of organisations together,” said Henry Geldenhuys, the president of TAU SA. “What has become very clear from the groups that attended the event and from the comments of people who followed it through social media, is that action must now be taken to prevent this type of legislation from being implemented.”

“We are experiencing serious problems with the administration and feasibility of existing legislation. It is therefore ridiculous to think that new legislation that will require much more administration will be capable of being implemented successfully.”

TAU SA and Freedom Front Plus have confirmed that they totally disapprove of the bill and will not submit to it.

The group agrees that the bill has yet to progress through the parliamentary process, but that provision must already be made for future legal action.

“In the meantime, we urge all South Africans not to be apathetic towards important issues such as those that restrict basic freedoms like the right to choose. Get involved, make your voice heard, be aware of your safety and what you have to do.”

The group also warned that people should not act recklessly, but should become part of a controlled plan to oppose this legislation.