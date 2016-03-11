‘Whites should die’: academic’s call at Univ of the Witwatersrand

A lecturer in philosophy yesterday said at a radical antiwhite, anti-Afrikaner conference at the University of the Witwatersrand that “whites should die”. The lecturer, Terblanche Delport, from UNISA, was reported by the Johannesburg newspaper Beeld as saying that “the only (life) purpose for whites, specifically Afrikaners, is to await their death or to commit suicide, like the sumarai falls on his short sword when he has fallen into disgrace”.

His statement comes amid a wave of anti-white and anti-Afrikaans racial feeling in the country with Afro-Marxist groups calling for the ethnic cleansing of Afrikaners from the country, and campus riots regularly breaking out. His call for whites to either commit suicide or passively await their deaths, presumably at the hands of black revolutionaries in a race war, was delivered at a conference on “Afrikaner identity” organised by the “Department of Diversity Studies” at the University of the Witwatersrand run by another radical, cultural-Marxist academic, Melissa Steyn.

According to Delport, “white supremacy could only be ended once whites are dead”. He continued: “We should be prepared to die silently, without having children, so that white supremacy could come to an end at last.”

Both Steyn and Delport have Afrikaans surnames and are white. Another campus radical and former journalist for the left-leaning Beeld, Christi van der Westhuizen, added to the antiwhite, anti-Afrikaans frenzy during the conference by saying that only those Afrikaners who had “fought against apartheid” for the formerly Soviet-sponsored South African Communist Party engaging in urban terrorism “had a place in South Africa”. She mentioned Bram Fischer, the former leader of the underground terrorist movement as an example, as well as Marxist theologian, Beyers Naudé.

Jaco Oelofse, a gay, white member of the Afro-Marxist party, the EFF (Economic Freedom Fighters), agreed with the conference that Afrikaners and the Afrikaner identity should die out. “The Afrikaner’s identity has become completely redundant,” he said. “It was the Afrikaner’s masculinity that created the Afrikaner identity.”

Dr. Dan Roodt of PRAAG has laid a complaint with the South African Press Council for the one-sided reporting by Beeld of the antiwhite, anti-Afrikaans tirades at the conference. He stated: “I’ve previously said that South Africa is living through its Weimar period, but with much more violence than Germany ever had. Many people are actively propagating a race war and the ethnic cleansing of whites and Afrikaners from the country. There are also extreme decadence and confusion among the elites who await the apocalyptic outcome with fatalism and resignation.”

  • Aaron Anderson

    Mr Delport, may I suggest that you lead by example. Go ahead, lead the way. End yourself. Of course, I can’t guarantee that any sane white people will follow your example, but it would be nice to see the courage of your conviction in action. So what are you waiting for?

    • Jeroen

      No but seriously now, what are you waiting for?

      • Marie Louw

        Jy is siek boeta

  • Albert Brenner

    Feel free to contact Mr Delport re. his controversial statements…

    http://8ch.net/boerchan/res/95.html

  • Malinda Nel

    Foeitog. En met so ‘n naam. Maar gaan voort, kies vir jou ‘n manier om alles te eindig. Ek gee regtig nie om nie.

  • Kurt Watts

    Terblanche Delport, what a sack o’ sh1t you are! How in this world did you became what you are? But YES I agree with the people here, you go ahead and commit suicide first! Go on make my day!!
    …and take that Jaco Oelofse and Melissa Steyn with you, this world will indeed be a better place without you lot traitors! But know that you are on the traitors list you selfhating libtard mental case!

  • RK

    Jy eerste out boetie. Kom wees nou ñ mooi voorbeeld vir ons en wys ons presies hoe dit gedoen word 😉

  • Nico

    Kom Kom Terblanche stel nou die voorbeeld vir ons asb.

  • Josh Tolley

    What would Darwin say? Losers. Losers. Losers. That’s what he’d say.

  • curri

    This program has been in place for a long time. It started (of course) in the denazfied Federal Republic of Germany, where births last exceeded deaths in 1971! Now that problem will soon be “solved” by the production of masses of non-German babies in Germany.

  • Guest

    To combat Soros one should 1) identify the threats/people 2) arrest ringleaders (Delport’s statements are criminal) 3) widely publicize the nature of the Soros operations and the organizations and individuals who are behind them. 4) permanently neutralize the conspiracy to commit street violence. Any measures that are less daunting will turn out to be quite useless. Many are unaware that before George Soros became so involved with directing US foreign policy, his older brother Paul Soros was involved in fronting for port facility projects for Kissinger. Declassified US State Department cables show that Paul Soros’s company, Soros Associates Consulting Engineers, was negotiating a new international airport deal – Aero Isla – with the Argentine government on August 9, 1974, the day Nixon resigned from office. On that day Kissinger took full command of American intelligence operations and foreign policy.

  • Cousin Vinnie

    I am sure these stupid white libtards all know that they would not be accepted by most whites because they are all rejects like homo’s, lesbo’s, transvestites, transgender double plugs and what else can one throw on this filthy heap! That is why they should start with temselves by doing the right thing!!!

  • Pieter Goosen

    Terblanche Delport , please set the example, show you are a great leader and fall on your sword. The world will be a better place. Sadly taxpayers are paying these so called philosophers to sit around a table thinking up total rubbish all day long. The level of academics has sadly fallen to the same level as our economy and political leadership of the ANC and EFF. How sad!!!

  • Eugene Groeneveld

    You stupid, moronic idiot, your mother should have thrown you out and kept the afgterbirth. You are a disgrace not only to whites but to people in general. I would love to see you at the wrong end of a baseball bat. It is filthy pieces of dirt like you who stir up the masses and promise them the world, when you know they will get nothing. You do not belong in the midst of any decent people and should be in the bush climbing trees like your kind. You are a rot on the blot that we call civilization. Rarely have I felt so strongly about beating a bearded libtards head into his a@@ as I have for you – you are rubbish!!!

  • Coop

    I find it hilarious that white supremacy can only end when whites die, your argument is intrinsically predicated upon white genetic superiority. Nice work dipshit, you’ve only made yourself look foolish and you’ve admitted whites are the superior race.It will be nice to hear the reports of his death, which should and will come soon.

  • Nevyn

    You go first then Delport.

  • Roelie Scheepers

    Can someone get all his info on the net so that we can go and visit him after dark

  • Ghetto Tarzan

    And the left wonder why whites are starting to engage in Identity politics. They are making their own opposition through an endless campaign of assault, shaming and vilification. We could have done this the easy way or the hard way. They chose the hard way.

  • cobus

    People please stop aggravating white people, you do not know what the white man is capable of, you are taking this whole white thing too far now. The white man is no longer scared to die for his believes and a man not afraid to die any more is dangerous. Please do your homework and learn about the outside world opinion on white genocide in South-Africa, dont let Rwanda plays it self again.

    • ignus

      I agree with you completely Cobus. They dont know what the white man is capable. Especially when THEY HAVE NOTHING MORE TO LOOSE. And that makes a white man very very dangerous

  • Joseph

    Spot the difference:

  • Johan

    Delport and his cohorts are a disgrace to humanity, a blot on nature and a disgusting semblance of treachery directly proportional to their arrogance and self hate supported by Jacques Derrida’s “Deconstruction” nihilist philosophy so popular with the ANC and all terrorist cadres!

  • Every time a jew opens it’s mouth, they prove Christian Identity true.

    • Bruce Regael

      A day is coming where they will pay, truly pay this time, and not through some fairy tale they’ve managed to propagate throughout the world. Their army of liberals wont save them. We’ve reached a point in time where you cannot bargain or reason with people who follow an ideology so toxic and hostile towards its own people. Like a cancer, it’ll need forcefully removed from the host by any means necessary.

      • Ignus Grobler

        And sadly or gladly the price to pay can not be paid by land or money. The cost to everything will simply be paid in blood. One i will gladly pay for MY country

      • Welcome to the ranks brother.

        I hate mine enemy, and the enemy of God, with a perfect hatred.

  • Anton Schutte

    I can think of a couple of choice terms for you delport, “gatkruiper”, “lafhaard”, or just plain “veraaier”. There you are, in a position to build character and mold young minds, instead you choose to poison and pollute. You are living proof that some men are born without balls, Medical scientists will express interest at attending your autopsy, as it seems you have a direct connection between your anus and mouth, sans the usual guts one finds in normal men.

    • Roland Paterson-Jones

      You are believing a very abridged and slanted version of what he said. Relax!

      • Anton Schutte

        I have re read and re read again, fail to understand your suggested “slant”….his full, unedited report is at https://www.facebook dot com/search/top/?q=terblanche%20delport…
        I would suggest, in the interests of your self preservation, that you disassociate with this race traitor and find another hobby horse to ride

      • mikey7777

        Maybe he has Chinese in his blood,hence the “slant” or is that slope.Sorry ,I forget.

  • Matthew Anderson

    Jy eerste.

    • Roland Paterson-Jones

      Media dude! Relax.

  • Dawn the Beauty

    One request for Delport: Start with yourself, asshole. Do it on national TV, you POS.

    • PDB

      Sieg Heil!

  • ignus

    Meneer Delport. Moet asb nie selfmoord pleeg nie. Wag asb vir my,ek is oppad. Jy en jou soort verdien nienn petroon nie. Dit is te duur. Jy en jou soort moet met n stuk hout vrek geslaan word. En by gese,ek dink dit sal nogal n voorreg en n eer wees om goed soos jy uit te rooi uit ons volk uit.

  • Anton Schutte

    Delport Terblanche, Junior Lecturer
    Tel: 012 429 3391
    Email: delpopt@unisa.ac.za

  • Stacy Garvey

    The USA will gladly take all white Afrikaners who want to come.

    • PDB

      Only if Trump gets in. Obama hates whites. HRC would sooner see us die.

      • Guest

        If Trump gets in, whites won’t have to leave, but I suppose as a very dim troll, you haven’t quite contemplated the outcome. Trump is only a Nazi to American Jews.

    • We can send them our ingenious blacks in return to show them how to farm, work hard, invent, explore, and drive forward civilization. That way, our evil Whiteness is contained away from the perfect negro.

      • Guest

        What a fine idea! Quite splendid.

    • A Stuijt

      is that wishful thinking on your part?

      • Stacy Garvey

        Wishful thinking? Absolutely not. We no longer deport illegal immigrants. Come on in just don’t attempt to do it legally. We give preferences to illegals. Just be illegal immigrants.

        • Brentlo360

          Quit it Stacy be real. We only take in black and brown people with 3rd world diseases.

  • PDB

    I pray daily for return of our Fuehrer, Adolf Hitler. He is the only one who can save us from these untermenschen. Heil Hitler!

    • A Stuijt

      foul comment which has no bearing on the evil which has befallen white South africans. But you get nazi-thugs everywhere, black and white.

      • Wim

        The email he uses to comment is zaphukdatbich@gmail.com. I smell troll.

      • PDB

        If you were really on the side of white people, you would be a National Socialist. You are a fraud.

    • Guest

      The CIA you work for are the Nazi’s, so you need not await the return of anyone quite frankly.

  • Stein Gunnarsson

    WTF? Steyn and Delport should follow their own advice. As for the rest of the White race we’ll just keep doing our thing.

  • Roland Paterson-Jones

    Taken out of context. Please relax.

    • Guest

      Pray, and what might that context be? If you mean South Africa, you might get lucky and bamboozle a few foreigner readers who don’t understand that whites are facing genocide here, but most understand the “context” too well to be “relaxed” about that prospect.

      • mikey7777

        Don’t worry it is happening here in the good ole’US of A…Obama has made sure of that.

  • Dennis Opihory

    maybe these self hating whites should take their own advice

  • “racism” … is a BS, PC, divide and conquer, hustle BTW that destroys a majority race when gone unchecked.

  • Anton Schutte

    delport….you poor idiot…you are about as popular as a pig in a mosque at the moment…i see jackbooted, pipe wielding, Afrikaans speaking angry men in your near future. I recall a similarly opinionated individual, Mr Richard Catto of Capetownnews who suggested that Boer graves be dug up
    and the remains p*ssed on….had to go into hiding for a while…did you two come from the same litter?

    • A Stuijt

      Indeed I recall Mr Richard Catto of Capetownnews and his virulent hatred of Afrikaner people. It’s a disease which the poor English-speakers have suffered from for a few centuries now and just cannot seem to cure themselves of… . I recall one infamous moment, also in Cape Town, when these chickens came home to roost when a white Englishwoman found her car surrounded by a mob of angry blacks, right in front of news cameras, and uttered the infamous words: ‘Don’t shoot me, I’m British’. In the end, if they don’t start wearing ‘I’m British” tattoos on their faces, I’m afraid they will all suffer the same fate — if this present wave of anti-white hatred continues. It was kicked off by Jacob Zuma on the ANC’s annual anniversary bash in January this year. He knows he’ll be reelected as long as he outdoes ‘Malema’. This tsunami of hatecrimes against whites is rapidly becoming a genocidal roller-coaster which every pale-faced individual, young or old, will fall prey to. Over the past three days on my archive, I’ve posted the most horrendous crimes I’ve ever recorded in my years of recording these since 1998… https://www.censorbugbear.org/farmitracker/reports Several years ago, BBC journalist John Simpson wrote an article headline ‘Is there still a future for whites in South Africa’? Seems that we’re pretty much getting the answer now.

      • Anton Schutte

        Hi Adriana, been following your posts for yonks, seen the many attempts at closing you and other like minded people’s truth sites down. Please dont stop, the truth needs to be in the public domain.

        • PDB

          Truth and Stuijt are not friends

      • PDB

        You’re one of the biggest online frauds, spreading disinformation. You also are not a journalist.

    • Rooikop

      Waste of good time – rather leave him to the mobs that he requests.

  • Kirsten Stone

    Hate yourself if you want to. Kill yourself if you want to. But don’t expect respect from anyone with any brains if you’re too dim to notice that not all white people are the same. The world is full of grade school children who know better than that, you could stand to learn from them.

  • Lygeia

    Terblanche Delport, says “We should be prepared to die silently, without having children, so that white supremacy could come to an end at last.”

    Do you think it might be possible he is trying to wake up white people to the dangers that beset their race by deliberately being so provocative? Or, does he really believe this and is he truly this suicidal?

    I mean, this take the cake for clueless white liberal nonsense.

    • Kalium_Chloraat

      There is no medicine for stupidity.

  • Lourens Grobler

    South Africa was founded built and pioneered by WHITE EUROPEANS PERIOD. It had a sound economy a solid infrastructure and responsible hard working educated citizenry. In less than 20 years uncivilized Godless Communist terrorist scum led by cANCer did what they do best. They trashed the country wrecked the economy and turned it into a third world shithole. There is no other way to politely describe it. Ask anyone who Lives in this beloved Country of us…
    South Africa now has one the highest crime rates on EARTH! It is the rape capitol of the world where one in four blacks admit to having committed rape. Water supplies are unsanitary – unemployment is at an all-time high – corruption is rampant – AIDS infections are epidemic – law and order has collapsed – homicides are everyday occurrences. It has gone from glowing prosperity to a ghetto from HELL!
    Violent mobs roam the streets – nobody is safe – black or White. It is now the murder and rape capital of the world South Africa is in a death spiral as Communist leaders incite more violence and genocide to maintain control.

    • Logan Claws

      zzzzz

      IF YALL REDNECKS WAS SO SMART WHY THE HELL DID YALL THINK THE EARTH WAS FLAT UP UNTIL RECENTLY…

      LOL….YALL HYBRIDS ARE TOO FUNNY

      YOUR DISTORTED LITTLE REVISIONIST PIECE OF HISTORY ONLY PROVES THAT YOU ARE A RETARDED TROLL

      IF IT WASNT FOR THE MOORS [WHO ARE BY ALL ACCOUNTS ‘AFRICANS’]…

      REDNECK ‘TRIGLODITE-NIGGER’ HYBRIDS OR SO CALLED ‘WHITES’ WOULD NOT HAVE MADE OUT OF THE DARK AGES

      EUROPE HARDLY HAS ANY NATURAL RESOURCES SO YALL SOULLESS MAGGOT
      FOREFATHERS LEFT EUROPE TO GO AND RAPE OTHER LANDS FOR RESOURCES

      TELL THE TRUTH…LOL….JOKER

  • Archie K.

    Why aren’t Delport et al. giving up their jobs and or committing suicide themselves?

    • Because Communists never practice what they preach.

  • elizabeth

    Hope you are the first White to die you asshole!!!

  • Craig

    “Bring the revolution home, kill your parents, that’s where it’s really at.”

    “We must create a Vietnam within the borders of this country, within white America.”

    These are quotes from a white Obama supporter, Bill Ayers. During the 2008 presidential election the relationship between Senator Obama and Ayers was discovered. They served together for three years on the board of the Woods Fund of Chicago. In 1995, Senator Obama attended a political event at the home of Ayers and Ayers contibuted to Obama’s campaign.

  • Albert Brenner

    Lol, seems like /boerchan/ got hold of the little sh*t´s private cell number.

    Pray do feel free to phone him and ask him about his controversial views.

    #Lulz

    http://8ch.net/boerchan/res/95.html

  • Dylan N Fields

    How can this assholes be working as a lecturer at a institute of higher learning. I hope he is the first one willing to die for his stupud idioligy

  • Ou Transvaal

    It is easy to say die; if you are not the one doing the dying ,ask the innocent four whites that were beaten to death at Randfontein especially the nine jear old girl.

  • Ronel Keeve

    Dear Mr Delport, I was reading all the comments and also the statements you made and as a child of God I want to say with gladness and meekness in my spirit, by obeying my Master Jesus Christ, I still love you just as He loves you and also died and rose for you so that you can have true, abundant life in this lifetime already. I also want to take this opportunity to warn you that statements like these are out of the pit of Hell. It is also not only propagated by the Illuminati who are all like puppets in Satan’s hand like you are now, but by Satan himself. As a true Afrikaner, God Himself gave me a vision and mission in this country, South Africa, to fulfill by His power and grace. The truth is if God is for you no one can be against you and also the One in you is stronger than the one in the world. May the love and grace of God be with you my friend and may you stop believing Satan’s lies.

  • This may help understand him – and I think his voice may become irrelevant if he doesn’t provoke in this way; he is probably wanting a platform of influence for his ideas and is using (dangerous) tactics to achieve his goal https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vrYIW_Bh7lU

  • GEvans2

    If you ask me this is a CIA “colour revolution”project similar to the Arab Spiring and the Ukrainian Maiden, inciting violence between all race groups in order to create a civil war, the purpose being to disrupt South Africa’s membership of BRICS and destroy the economy completely so that “American Interests” as did Chevron and Monsanto in Ukraine can bring “freedom and democracy” to the country, without BRICS of course, and basically turn it into yet another Corporate Fascist monopolistic US entity under the disguise of communism, which is not very different to a Corporate Fascist state. Communist leaders as were Lenin and Trotsky, and a fascist leader like Hitler were all on the pay roll of the Wall Street bankers. This situation is no different.

  • Jaco Prins

    These anti white racists should be trialed for inciting violence, hate speech and propagating war. THIS IS AN OFFENCE ACCORDING TO OUR CONSTITUTION. The International HRC, Afriforum, VF+ should be all over this by now. I suggest if no one does anything that maybe we should take these peoples’ wishes to heart and give them their wish; let them experience the ghetto justice they worship.

  • Alan Kikely

    All of these people calling for eradicating white people are jews who do not identify as white other than to publicly put white people down, they are not self-hating, they are acting in the interest of their real in-group and its a disgusting tactic. White people are responsable for lufting vast parts of the Earth out of poverty

  • Nicholas Mössmer

    I really don’t think anyone should die in this country

    • Ambler

      Amen to that – my sentiments exactly!!!

  • “DIVERSITY” means living with people who Hate you.

    #WhiteGenocide

  • Logan Claws

    EUROPE HARDLY HAS ANY NATURAL RESOURCES SO YALL SOULLESS MAGGOT
    FOREFATHERS LEFT EUROPE TO GO AND RAPE OTHER LANDS FOR RESOURSES

    YALL BASTARDS ARE STILL ENJOYING THE SPOILS OF YOUR WICKED FORE BEARERS SO

    YEAH…YALL MAGGOTS SHOULD DIE A SLOW PAINFUL DEATH

    • Rudeforthought

      Why is it that white people were smart enough to survive in frozen wastelands with no resources and Africans, living in a land rich with resources, never progressed past the point of hunter-gatherer societies? And before you cite Egypt or Carthage, they were both Mediterranean civilizations and looked like Egyptians, Greeks, Turks, and Lebanese look like today. Ever wonder why, wherever Africans go, Africa persists from Detroit to Haiti? Maybe the problem is Africans.

      • Logan Claws

        LOL…Dont make me laugh at you dumb cave beast….IF YOU THINK WHITE REFERS TO REDNECK THAN YOU ARE A DUMB FOOL….THE SO CALLED WHITES ARE REDNECK HILBILLY PILGRIMS…A WHITE PERSON IS A PERSON WITH STATUS IN HIS OWN LAND….WHITE DOESNT REFER TO RACE BUT REFERS TO STATUS—DUMB IDIOT—–

        IF YALL REDNECKS WAS SO SMART WHY THE HELL DID YALL THINK THE EARTH WAS FLAT UP UNTIL RECENTLY…

        IF YOU THINK AFRICANS ARE DUMB THEN STOP USING MOORISH COAT OF ARMS FOOL

        YOUR DISTORTED LITTLE REVISIONIST PIECE OF HISTORY ONLY PROVES THAT YOU ARE A RETARDED TROLL

        IF IT WASNT FOR THE MOORS [WHO ARE BY ALL ACCOUNTS ‘AFRICANS’]…
        REDNECK ‘TRIGLODITE-NIGGER’ HYBRIDS OR SO CALLED ‘WHITES’ WOULD NOT HAVE MADE OUT OF THE DARK AGES

        NOW YOU WANNA MENTION HAITI KNOWING DAMN WELL THAT ASS WHOPPIN THEY GAVE YALL CAVE BEAST STILL HURTS

        NO THE PROBLEM IS YALL FILTHY REPTILE MAGGOT REDNECKS WITH NO ORIGIN OR HISTORY

        • Mademoiselle

          There’s so much rubbish in your post but I decided to just focus on one point to prove your utter ignorance. You said “IF YALL REDNECKS WAS SO SMART WHY THE HELL DID YALL THINK THE EARTH WAS FLAT UP UNTIL RECENTLY…”

          We’ve known Earth was round for more than two thousand years. You might want to pick up a history book or two.

          • Logan Claws

            no your post is rubbish and full of lies

            ‘We’ve known Earth was round for more than two thousand years..’

            YEAH LETS SEE YOU PROVE IT
            ———————-
            CAUSE THERE ARE SOME OF YOU WHO STILL BELIEVE THE EARTH
            IS FLAT IN 2016

            sources below

          • Rudeforthought

            Who could forget the majestic African helicopter, built by an African genius from scratch. When he turns it on, the blades even whir.

            http://www.techzim.co.zw/wp-content/uploads/helicopter.jpg

          • Logan Claws

            weak $$ coward bitch

          • Mademoiselle

            Erm…. I’m not your history teacher… No free education here. Google is your friend. There are also people who believe in aliens, what’s your point? Uneducated people exist? Yeah, I know.

          • Logan Claws

            hahahahaha

            I KNOW YOUR MAD AND VERY EMBARRASSED RIGHR NOW

            THE WORLD IS LAUGHING AT YALL JOKERS
            HAHAHAHA

            AND FOR YOUR INFORMATION YOUR IGNORANT ASS COULD NOT BE ANYONE’S TEACHER

            FLAT EARTH BELIEVING DODO BIRD

            HAHAHA

          • Mademoiselle

            Yeah okay…. Did you just refer to yourself as “the world”?

            Talk about delusions of grandeur.

          • Logan Claws

            zzzzzzz

            try harder little troll
            ——
            those comebacks are super weak

            —————

          • The ‘flat earth movement’ is predominantly a troll movement you irredeemable buffoon. There are only outlying examples of people who are taking it seriously and think it’s real, just as there are those who genuinely believe in ‘chemtrails’ despite all the science explaining what they’re seeing when observing vapour trails and how they can recreate them.

          • Anton Schutte

            the poor sod cant read unless its in coloured crayon…with pictures……dont stress the poor thing, it already has an inferiority complex.

          • Logan Claws

        • “WHITE DOESNT REFER TO RACE BUT REFERS TO STATUS”

          Actually, when someone is referred to as being ‘white’ it’s generally accepted one is referring to them being of Caucasian race.

          Judging by your writing proficiency in general I’m going to assume you’ve sub-standard literacy; try to realise with that being the case you demonstrate yourself the true idiot when calling others such for having a better grasp of the language you’re attempting to communicate with.

    • ZyklonBee

      What would have done with the resources, savage? Nothing! That’s what. Do you know why? It is because you are savages. S A V A G E S! You lack the capacity to even properly speak the language given to you by your masters.
      You’re also using his invention-the computer or any other electronic device-to show your ingratitude towards him.
      The entire world hates you and science time and time again has proven that you are nothing but an animal who happens to dance and walk upright longer than an ape.

      • Essence Stanford

        Ha, what does that make you? Such ignorance.

    • Ganesh

      Blacks are the stupidest, most violent, and most racially hateful creatures to exist on all of Earth.

      Blacks destroy everything they touch.

      Every problem blacks face, every disparity, every poverty and misery, is caused by their low intelligence and violent tendencies. Every. Single. One.

      The greatest blessing that Black people ever experienced was coming in contact with whites who have improved their qualify of life to a ridiculous extent by sharing their techology and manufactured goods. But they are simply too stupid to appreciate or recognize this.

      • When you begin painting all people of a skin colour with the same brush because of the behaviour of some who are of that skin colour, you become nothing more than a loud-mouthed racist.

        Your profile picture and username could imply you’re of Indian descent.

        Let me give you a third-person perspective of what you’re saying:
        Indians are the most underhanded, worthless and conniving creatures to exist on all of Earth.

        They pollute markets with dangerous low-quality goods which threaten lives while happily smiling as they take a paying customer’s money.

        Every country they take their filth into, every community in which they set up a R5 or ‘cellphone repair’ store, they degrade to the same quality of their homeland. Every. Single. One.

        The greatest blessing they’ve ever experienced was the open-armed welcome into those countries by people who are too well-natured to tell them to get out and take their fire-hazard cellphone chargers and undercutting agency-based outsourcing companies with them.

        I hope you understand what I’m getting at here. There are some Indian folks in many countries who could legitimately be described as conforming to the above without focusing on who they are or where they’re from so much as what it is they’re doing. To say all Indians conform to the above however is nothing but racist drivel.

        • Ganesh

          Here’s the point. Patterns exist. Some characteristics are more common in some groups than others. Different ethnic/racial groups have different statistical distributions of various human traits. No, not every member of any group has any given trait. But yes, patterns exist. The brain is a pattern recognition machine. Instructing it not to take note of racial patterns is destructive to natural human intelligence.

          Every black? No, of course not. People of African descent compared to any other discrete group of humans? Yeah, sorry that it’s so objectionable, but it’s true.

          • “Every black? No, of course not. People of African descent compared to any other discrete group of humans? Yeah, sorry that it’s so objectionable, but it’s true”

            Except it’s not, it’s just convenient for you to group people by focusing on those who adhere to the stereotypes you’re picking than to look at all those who do not behave in such a manner.

            Geographic grouping, specifically cultural/ethnic background, has much more of an influence on that, and is not a racially-unique thing.

            What you are engaging in isn’t objective in the least. It’s purely racist.

          • Guest

            What if nature intended it so? Experience trumps questionable moral stances every time. Admonishing ‘racists’ implies that you believe you are morally superior to others. It’s possibly the most disgusting attitude there is.

          • “Admonishing ‘racists’ implies that you believe you are morally superior to others. It’s possibly the most disgusting attitude there is.”

            No, it’s an objective assessment of a person’s behaviour.

            Your argument is akin to saying calling one who is confirmed to have sociopathic/psychopathic tendencies a sociopath/psychopath is reprehensible.

            If someone demonstrates behaviour for which there is a term, then affixing to them that term until their behaviour changes to the contrary is apt.

          • Guest

            I see, and how are you are qualified to make these judgements? Only people who believe they are superior do. Some delusional ones too.

          • “I see, and how are you are qualified to make these judgements?”
            “it’s an objective assessment of a person’s behaviour”

            If someone cannot read, they are illiterate. Determining they cannot read and declaring they are illiterate is not to take a stance of superiority, it’s to objectively assess their capability to read and determine they are, in fact, illiterate. To convince yourself you can’t call them illiterate else you’d be behaving in a manner alike to thinking you’re superior is downright idiotic.

            So, similarly, identifying someone as being racist owing to a behaviour which is clearly prejudiced (go look this term up) against people of a given race is an objective assessment.

            “Moral superiority” has nothing to do with any of that.

          • Ganesh

            Being totally race-blind is an utterly stupid worldview that requires you to ignore reality.

            Blacks in America commit more murder than the rest of America put together? Despite being 13% of the population, every single one of the top 30 cities by homicide rate is majority black? Same thing in London, where the ~10% of the black population commits more gun crimes than the rest of the population put together?

            Or, test scores, where black students from households making > $200,000 a year score the same as white students from households making < $20,000? Murder rates being far higher in rich black neighborhoods than poor white neighborhoods?

            I can source every one of these claims, BTW.

            If you don't recognize that racial differences are real and significant, you do not understand the human condition at all.

          • Blacks are the stupidest, most violent, and most racially hateful creatures to exist on all of Earth.

            Blacks destroy everything they touch.

            Every problem blacks face, every disparity, every poverty and misery, is caused by their low intelligence and violent tendencies. Every. Single. One.

            When you make statements like these you’re going beyond “not being race-blind”, you are being racist. Amending such a statement with:
            “Every black? No, of course not. People of African descent compared to any other discrete group of humans? Yeah, sorry that it’s so objectionable, but it’s true”

            Doesn’t somehow add variance, because your initial stance remains such that if you see a black person, you presume without question they must be stupid, violent and racially hateful owing to the statistics you choose to cling to over assessing every individual on just that basis; individually.

            It’s quite literally no different to deciding all whites share the same beliefs and attitudes of the more aggressive, violent and racially-oppressive colonialists of yore, to holding a stance that all whites are a scourge on the earth and should die out the way Delport feels on the matter.

            You don’t need to be “totally race-blind”, you just need to put down that paintbrush and look at people individually rather than clinging to statistics as all-encompassing.

            Funny thing, statistics; they tend to work with percentages. Last I checked, for all the violent crimes committed by blacks in a country like America, blacks have yet to achieve a rate of 100% likelihood to commit a violent crime. Only a portion do.

          • Ganesh

            You know, those statements are strongly worded, but even then I stand by them.

            Are all blacks stupid, violent, and racially hateful? No, absolutely not.

            Do a higher proportion of them meet those descriptions than members of any other human race, except perhaps Australian aboriginals? Sadly, yes, the evidence is abundant.

            Do large influxes of black population destroy any area they come to? Not always, but more often than not, painful truth; many examples I could give.

            > Every problem blacks face, every disparity, every poverty and misery, is caused by their low intelligence and violent tendencies. Every. Single. One.

            Alright, this was overstated and I do take this back. Well, kind of. More the low intelligence than the violence, to be honest. The greatest predictor of the success of any nation is that nation’s average intelligence. There is overwhelming evidence that there is at least some genetic basis for the 100 years of consistent IQ test differentials between the races, with east Asians at the top and Africans at the bottom. And this explains most differences within countries between the races, and in the broader view of history its hard not to say that this was a key difference between where various places are in the world today, with the highest quality of life countries being those with the highest average IQ…..

    • Shoahshana Goldberg-Shekelstei

      LOL! This is hilarious. You niggers have resources in Africa, yet still live in mud huts LOL! That’s how low IQ, ugly, and SUB-HUMAN you are. Still living in mud huts, muh diking, eating each other and practicing voodoo gibs me dats.

        • Shoahshana Goldberg-Shekelstei

          Silly groid, learn to create a civilisation and evolve to be human. Then the world might actually consider you human and compatible within this modern day.

  • Ben the Extremist

    So kill yourself then fuckface

  • Ben the Extremist

    “White supremacy will only end when whites are dead”

    That’s basically like saying whites are better. So thank you.

  • Mr. Michael

    If Whites cease to exist, civilization as we all know it would collapse in matter of years, months even.

    • Logan Claws

      ok roman recknecks are not whites

      they world could do without roman ‘recneck rapist and thieves

  • Ignus Grobler

    Yea you are right. We should die a slow painfull death. But unfortunately you dont have the balls to do it. But rest asure LOGAN, when the time is right you WILL die a slow death. One of them slow deaths might be right on your door step cause there are no more boere to produce food for you and your likes

  • Ignus Grobler

    The only solution to your problem Delport involves the following.
    1 Boer
    1 Gravel road
    1Size 12 CAT Boot.
    Put your head on the road and let the CAT boot do the crushing

  • Warchylde

    I wish for this human stain to become statistic, yes, that is what I wish for.

  • Mademoiselle

    Stockholm syndrome….this guy has it.

  • Jack Hammer

    The worst kind of racist is the one who hates his own race.

  • This little bottom bitch should be beaten until he turns the color of the rainbow. I dont think the color brown is in the rainbow but still.

  • Onedtent

    Reminds me of the joke:

    “There’s a bus leaving town in the morning”

    Be under it.

    *chuckle*

    On a more serious note this guy is a lecturer at a fairly prestigious university; if you write a philosophical essay, as one of his students, whereby you support Afrikanerdom will he automatically fail you? Merely because he has a radical, opposing, point of view?

  • BuddyWhacket

    if he wants to kill himself… im cool with it

  • Ant-iBS

    A hatred borne by those who are genetically unable to keep up, now openly admitting that they are inferior

    • White supremacy as a concept is the belief that one is superior owing to being of a particular skin colour, not actually being superior.

      Accusing someone of being a white supremacist is to accuse them of such a belief, not of them being better.

      Get it right.

      • Ant-iBS

        Being falsely accused of a belief, carries no more validity than being falsely accused of a standpoint. It is not me who is claiming superiority…But I shall nonetheless wear the label proudly.

        • Except you’re not the only one labelled a white-supremacist by others, and there are those who genuinely behave as the ‘label’ is defined; with a misplaced belief they’re superior in some ways owing to nothing more than being white.

          The big joke is your original comment actually does paint you to hold white-supremacist views, so the accusation is presumably not false to begin with.

          • Guest

            What are whites called who believe some races are inferior while some are not? They can’t be called ‘white supremacists’ because they might argue that some races are superior to them.

          • That’d depend entirely on what they’re claiming is inferior or superior about a given race and whether it’s an objective, studied, measured difference or a nothing more than a subjective opinion.

            Example; black people tend to have a lower risk of developing skin cancer/sunburn owing to the difference in melanin levels in their skin. This is a biologically-superior trait to have over white people, who are at greater risk of developing skin cancer/sunburn. There’s no reason nor need to dispute that and it indicates people whose skins are particularly-dark are naturally better-equipped for dealing with harsh sunlight. That does not make the race superior to other races as a whole, it makes it superior in dealing with sunlight.

            On the other hand, claiming something like “white people are more intelligent than non-white people, except Asians” has no definitive, clear-cut basis in science. It’s a massively-complex concept which takes into account much more than simply the race of the group to be sampled.

            So what do you call such people? I don’t know.

            What I do know is the term ‘white-supremacist’ is generally reserved for those who simply believe whites are, in general or irrespective of what factor is being compared, superior to non-whites. Similar terms exist for other races or ethnic denominations, whether formally or informally.

          • Johann Schutte

            WRT intelligence and race.

            The problem is that the egalitarianistic point of view is predicated exclusively on dismantling the extensive research and evidence indicating the opposite, on grounds such as sampling, statistical technique, bias, etc.

            There is no substantial body of research indicating equality.

            I think your pontifications are egocentrically motivated. Wake up to the external reality/evidence of your senses you idiot.

          • “There is no substantial body of research indicating equality”
            Intelligence and race are also not proven to be directly correlated.

            “It’s a massively-complex concept which takes into account much more than simply the race of the group to be sampled”

            You’re barking up the wrong tree entirely. As such I’d appreciate it if you’d not label me an idiot for your own misconceptions.

          • Johann Schutte

            There is a massive, huge, enormous body of evidence pointing to statistically significant interracial variance in intelligence, all of which is routinely disqualified for ideological purposes.

            On the other hand, there is almost no research that concludes that equality, rather than difference exists. Please provide me with references if you’re aware of any research that leads to this conclusion.

            Uninformed detractors (like yourself), base their badly constructed arguments on dismantling existing evidence, rather providing positive proof to the contrary.

            It’s clear to me that you have not reached intellectual puberty yet, i.e. a first academic publication.

          • “There is a massive, huge, enormous body of evidence pointing to statistically significant interracial variance in intelligence, all of which is routinely disqualified for ideological purposes”

            The only studies I’ve ever heard of which have found anything conclusive have determined race was still an indeterminate factor while diet during pregnancy, after birth and social and academic environment are the key factors towards development of intellect.

            “On the other hand, there is almost no research that concludes that equality, rather than difference exists”

            Good thing I never claimed absolute equality of intelligence based on race exists, only that there’s no evidence inequality based on race exists.

            “Uninformed detractors (like yourself), base their badly constructed arguments on dismantling existing evidence, rather providing positive proof to the contrary”

            Then how about this; since I’ve never come across these studies you so eagerly reference, mind pointing me to them so I may read up on those?

            “It’s clear to me that you have not reached intellectual puberty yet, i.e. a first academic publication”

            And while you’re at it, could you drop off that condescending behaviour of yours wherever you pick it up? If you’re academically superior, act like it, or you’re highly-unlikely to be taken seriously.

          • Johann Schutte

            The evidence for intelligence as a biological/racial correlate is there for anyone who takes the time to look.

            Let me suggest an autodidactical process. You may want to access the most accessible resource of all. Can you guess what this might be?

            I could copy and paste, but really feel you should do your own work.

          • You mean this one, which I have open in another tab and have been over several times since it was created years ago?

            I asked you to point me to the studies you’re referencing so I can see what your position is based on. As it happens, this very page is refuting your statements.

            https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Race_and_intelligence

            Here’s a one-line summary for you by someone ‘intellectually mature’:

            “Templeton points out that racial groups neither represent sub-species nor distinct evolutionary lineages, and that therefore there is no basis for making claims about the general intelligence of races”

            This is a geneticist. I’d wager they’re rather well versed on the topic.

          • Johann Schutte

            You just don’t get it do you?

            The whole case against inequality is based on a deconstruction of existing research.

          • Cite your damn sources already.

          • Johann Schutte

            Listen fuckwit. The sources are in the very article you quote. and there are literally 100s more.

          • See my addendum to my comment two prior:

            Here’s a one-line summary for you by someone ‘intellectually mature’:

            “Templeton points out that racial groups neither represent sub-species nor distinct evolutionary lineages, and that therefore there is no basis for making claims about the general intelligence of races”

            This is a geneticist. I’d wager they’re rather well versed on the topic.”

          • Guest

            Templeton is pure crap. There are very distinct evolutionary lineages. It is general knowledge that for anyone who requires a stem cell transplant, race matters. Race is a reality when finding a stem cell donor match. For a successful transplant, donor and recipient must have nearly identical genes regulating certain immune cells. These genes evolved in response to the disease threats people faced long ago.

          • “Templeton is pure crap. There are very distinct evolutionary lineages.”
            And I’m about to believe “Guest” over an accredited biologist/geneticist?

            “It is general knowledge that for anyone who requires a stem cell transplant, race matters”
            No, really?. See, genes are a thing. Blood type is also a thing. Matching bone marrows is also a thing; oddly, blood type and bone marrow are two of those things where, despite race not being the key issue, things still need to match up.

            But here’s the kicker: none of this has anything at all to do with propensity for intellect.

            Unless you’d like to suggest having an immune system more capable of protecting one from flaring up with the flu somehow improves their ability to reason.

            If so, I’m going to surmise you and Johann come down with the flu quite often.

            *submitted again with a minor edit since the other comment likely got auto-flagged for ‘swearing’.

          • Guest

            “None of this has anything at all to do with propensity for intellect.” Yet sadly you can offer no proof of this.

          • Care to provide proof one’s bone marrow and blood type contribute to propensity for intellect, then?

            “Hey kid, wanna juice up on a genius’ bone marrow? It’s a 7/7 match to yours! I’ll even throw in some vicodin!”

            Propensity for intellect is related to one’s genetic history. This is known and well-established. Being a genetic match with someone else when it comes to transplants or blood transfusions somehow having correlation to intelligence however? How do you even begin to come to that conclusion?

          • Guest

            I haven’t come to any conclusion. I would like to know why you have, based on absolutely no research that intellect is hereditary. Actually would you care to provide the succes rate of compensatory education for African-American children so that we might dispell these notions of white superiority? Oh wait, why have these programmes at all?

          • Guest

            Wikipedia. I must be lucky one.

          • Let me guess, you’re one of those types who think Wiki articles are written exclusively by mouthbreathing cheeto-fingered neckbeards and never cite any sources of information, yeah?

            Ultimately, your reference to those authors ends up no better; based on what I’m coming across looking them up what I’m seeing is they didn’t even conduct any tests for their publication. They merely formed some assumptions. What I most interesting however is the format in which you referred to it is practically identical to what someone used here in 2010: https://www.stormfront.org/forum/showthread.php?p=8512632&postcount=77&s=9feac9c91771c66bd038467c17b8c211

            This leaves me wondering whether you’ve necessarily read their publication for yourself and have formed your own opinions based on it, or are simply parroting what someone else has said, the same as I could be said to be parroting what’s found on a Wikipedia article.

          • Jasper van der Westhuizen

            I bet MENSA can’t wait to have you, Theo, ad hominems and all.

          • I can’t recall using any non-retaliatory ad hominem remarks. Please point me to them.

          • Rutger

            I took the trouble of reading your comments on Delport. Your verbal incontinence is basically a longwinded excuse for Delport’s call for mass suicide.

          • Except I think he’s an idiot.

          • Rutger

            So why are you wasting your time defending him? There is zero in Delport’s claim to defend. There are no “nuances” worth wasting hundereds of word on. His proposal is criminal, not idiotic.

          • I’m not defending him. I don’t know where you even began to get the idea I’m defending him.

          • (also if you’d be so kind as to point out the parts where I’m ‘excusing his call for mass suicide’ rather than making what I’m pretty sure is a wholly-baseless claim based on what you chose to read in my ‘verbal incontinence’…)

          • Johann Schutte

            Classical appeal to authority, based on a lack of personal information.

            Tell you what, I will make a concession. Once you’ve worked through Rushton and the bulk of the sources he cites, you may be in a better position to make an informed call on the matter and we can then discuss specific items of research.

            At the risk of being crude, I will restate: The whole equality proposition is based exclusively on dismantling existing findings that clearly suggest race as a correlate of intelligence. Put differently, the critics of race as a non-determinant in intellectual development and expression have no research that support their position.

            It’s been accepted by the scientific community for centuries. The absence of A does not prove the presence of B. In other words, you can’t make a case for B, by disproving A.

            Difficult eh?

          • “Classical appeal to authority, based on a lack of personal information”
            Appeal to authority? For not believing you, some faceless, nameless twat who has essentially done no more than say “I know better than you do, so shut up” over a confirmed biologist/geneticist?

            “Tell you what, I will make a concession. Once you’ve worked through Rushton and the bulk of the sources he cites, you may be in a better position to make an informed call on the matter and we can then discuss specific items of research.”
            Thank you for finally giving me something specific to go read up on rather than continuing to behave like a child.

            “The whole equality proposition is based exclusively on dismantling existing findings that clearly suggest race as a correlate of intelligence. Put differently, the critics of race as a determinant in intellectual development and expression have no research that support their position”
            And let me restate: Science, being science, does not preclude “dismantling” existing research using new research, and as far as I can tell based on everything I’ve ever read on the topic more recent research has found no clear correlation between race and potential intelligence where race is the primary determining factor

            Specifically, let me restate my very first comment with extra emphasis so you cannot miss the key part of it:
            On the other hand, claiming something like “white people are more intelligent than non-white people, except Asians” has no definitive, clear-cut basis in science. It’s a massively-complex concept which takes into account much more than simply the race of the group to be sampled.

            It’s been accepted by the scientific community for centuries. The absence of A does not prove the presence of B. In other words, you can’t make a case for B, by disproving A.
            Last I checked the studies your argument revolves around are based on nothing but a paper test. The IQ test.

            Since then, it’s been determined the following have very clear influences on intelligence:
            1) diet of the mother during and following pregnancy, the latter specifically where breast-feeding is concerned
            2) diet of the child during their developmental stages
            3) academic and social environment during developmental stages
            4) hereditary factors; intelligent parents, likely intelligent offspring – unintelligent parents, likely unintelligent offspring

            These four factors combined have shown very clearly there’s a massive deviation in the potential for intelligence in sampling groups from the same geographic location within any race, including those of the same race in the same sample group.

            If non-black parents are stupid their offspring are more likely to be stupid. If a non-black mother’s diet is poor during and immediately following pregnancy, specifically where the diet’s influence on brain development of the child is concerned, the child is likely to be less intelligent than another child from the same mother+father where the diet is improved in this respect.

            Owing to the existence of these factors it’s reasonable that something like a simple paper test needs be revisited to ensure the statistics take into account the various factors which may well have skewed the results such the previously-clear-seeming ‘evidence’ is nothing more than observable differences with no clear cause.

            Ergo, if A being the proof there’s a clear correlation between race and intelligence is based on nothing but statistics from a paper test which may be inherently flawed, then in effect A does not exist. Meanwhile, B trying to find clear, identifiable proof as to whether A had any merit or not yet coming up inconclusive on the matter is ultimately no different.

            And that’s where research on the topic stands right now.

            A, the belief there’s a clear difference in intelligence based on race, has since been found to have likelihood of being baseless.

            B, trying to re-approach the same issue, has yet to determine whether race and intelligence are directly correlated.

          • Johann Schutte

            Your histrionic reaction is revealing. I know you will protest that assessment, but then resistance is also telling.

            Intelligence by general definition refers to two things: (a) the ability to learn and (b) the ability to apply the learnt knowledge adaptively, i.e. in a way that chances of survival are improved.

            The history of formal intelligence testing goes back to Binet. Its application and results have become increasingly out of sync with the ‘modern’ zeitgeist, which demands that we accept that after millennia of disparate evolutionary influence leading to observable and measurable differences in racial phenotype and biology, we have remained psychologically invariant across racial boundaries.

            The term ‘Intelligence‘, pertains in various ways. Firstly, it requires a biological apparatus, sans which there can be no intelligence.

            Secondly, questions arise as to whether intelligence as measured by an IQ test reflects potential or functional capacity. My personal opinion is that it measures functionality in terms of desired characteristics in a standardized way, inasmuch as standardization is possible. (As an aside, this of course implies that someone who loses their sight becomes less intelligent, which I recognize as a problematic element in my contention).

            Thirdly, the role of diet, prenatal environment, socialization, the physical environment (yep, the presence of a ceiling fan) and the state of the individual during testing, cultural fairness of the test itself, and a myriad of other factors influence IQT results. There is also the Flynn effect which further confounds the issue.

            These influences (and others) are all recognized sources of error variance.

            IQ tests nonetheless retain their position as powerful predictors of future functional performance. For example, the absence of functional capacity in lessay mathematical reasoning or memory, predict adaptive failure in the modern world, unlike the absence of scentsniffing or hunting ability, which is no longer required for survival or self-sustenance.

            In terms of valued traits, a clear racial pattern is evident from the existing research, with African countries doing less well than European countries on IQ tests.

            It is of course quite possible that Africa may overtake Europe in terms of modal cognitive capacity for mathematical ability at some point (as measured), but there is no evidence to this effect in 2016. Looking at distribution from a modal point of view, the suggestion is certainly there that the two populations differ statistically significantly in terms of valued attributes, with higher achievement clearly in Europe’s favour.

            It is likely that many of the factors that potentially influence outcome play a role in the disparity. The average Swedish diet (which of course may also be a function of insight) is likely far better than that of Haiti.

            However, this is not the point.

            The point is that there are clear, current, racial differences, born out by many years of research. This certainly does not mean that there are no European morons, or no African geniuses. Indeed, I would venture to propose that African geniuses inevitably end up in Europe.

            Modern academicians, in traitorous adherence to political correctness and in pursuit of maintaining income, challenge the reality of variation across racial lines in a very unscientific way. Instead of redoing the research in dispute, they simply deconstruct the current evidence. There is reasoning behind this: They know that attempts to investigate afresh will imply the risk of more unwelcome results. There were attempts somewhere during the latter half of the previous century to repeat the ‘objectionable’ research, but even tests devised to be afro-centric resulted in unwelcome results.

            The argument really is not about whether racial characteristics influence the success of adaptive venture/survival. Racial differences will emerge, irrespective of which measure is used or what is tested for. Some races will have more members that are proficient at boxing and long distance running, whilst others will offer more mathematicians.

            The question is also not as to whether intelligence is psychosocially, prenatally, or otherwise influenced for better or for worse. This has been clearly established. The patterns have been clearly described.

            The problematic element is the unwillingness to recognize millennia of highly influential and variable evolutionary realities and its consequent racial differentiations, and the counterintuitive proposal that good diet and 12 years of schooling will wipe out existing differences.

            I’m not overly hopeful that the above will provide you with any clarity, for the simple reason that your motivation appears to be more of an effeminate-hysterical display of adolescent morality than honest appraisal. But such is the predisposition of the social justice warrior.

          • “Your histrionic reaction is revealing. I know you will protest that assessment, but then resistance is also telling”

            Feel free to believe about others whatever you choose to believe about them. Fortunately, no sane person relies on folks on the internet for their psychological evaluations. I hope you realise the moment you raise that sort of ad-hominem remark you’re causing your opposition to view you in a lesser regard, however. If you expect someone to simply keep quiet by your whims while engaged in a discussion or debate lest they be seen as histrionic or similar, then if anything it demonstrates egocentrism on your part. But then, I’m not a psychologist and even if I were it wouldn’t be my place to make an assertion as to someone else’s psychology through the internet.

            “IQ tests nonetheless retain their position as powerful predictors of future functional performance”

            But not flawless owing to the multitude of reasons an individual may perform worse on one over their peer with the same general background in the absence of significant differences in physiology, such as brain size. This is something recognized by even Rushton in the first of the many videos of his I’m going through (on the note of: in the first one I watched he stated black people have more teeth while going over the differences in physical features relating to brain size – he mentioned this not once, but three times if I recall; this is the first time I’ve ever heard it claimed black people have more teeth than non-black people and I can find nothing online to support the statement, though that’s probably in part due to the extreme amount of “why do black people have whiter teeth?” results)

            Thus even Rushton, in that video in particular at least, acknowledged IQ tests for all their standardization are presenting more questions than answers.

            “The point is that there are clear, current, racial differences, born out by many years of research”

            The principle difference is one of brain size and the influence of brainsize on total neurons etc. What’s already been long-since established is it’s possible for someone with a large brain to be an idiot and one with a small brain to be a genius; thus, brainsize is not an automatic, foolproof indicator of potential for intelligence. At most it’s been identified as a common attribute when compared to IQ test results, averaged. Bell curves and all that.

            “The problematic element is the unwillingness to recognize millennia of highly influential and variable evolutionary realities and its consequent racial differentiations, and the counterintuitive proposal that good diet and 12 years of schooling will wipe out existing differences.

            I’m not overly hopeful that the above will provide you with any clarity, for the simple reason that your motivation appears to be more of an effeminate-hysterical display of adolescent morality than honest appraisal. But such is the predisposition of the social justice warrior”

            Great, more ad hominem nonsense.

            I don’t think you realise it, but I am wholly open to being corrected on anything I may say, and I appreciate this post of yours more than any of your others so far. That being said, you are not entitled to being agreed with without question, even if what you’ve to say is perfectly valid.

            That’s the very scientific inquest exists, and I should hope for all your proclivity to claims of academic achievement you’ve an understanding for why that’s the case.

            If you tell me the world is flat and I question that, then you both need to provide your evidence on the matter and I need to conduct my own research to ensure I make an informed decision as to whether the earth is flat or not.

            If I simply accept what you’ve to say on the assumption you’ve researched the topic more than I have, that makes me no better than a sheep blindly running wherever it’s led by a barking dog.

            Further, I for one do not believe in a 12-year schooling system. I was taken out of school at 11 years of age owing largely to approaching studying in a manner which, despite achieving the second-highest marks for most of my subjects for my grade, did not gel with how my teachers wanted me to approach the subjects. I also couldn’t wrap my head around their way of working out mathematical problems on paper because I did them in my head and couldn’t explain how or why I came to my (mostly correct) answers. Even today, I am open for candidacy in MENSA, as laughable as that might sound to someone like you.

            What I do believe in is to question absolutely everything even if someone like you comes along and says “there’s all this research which exists already proving you are wrong, so just keep quiet and accept it”. No matter how much someone like you tells someone like me to shut up and accept what you’ve to say, what you’ve to say will remain questioned until an answer of our own is found. If you want to regard that as people trying to ‘be more PC’ for a topic like this one, then that’s your choice, but don’t think you can dictate the motivations of others simply because it suits your apparent motivations for opposition to what they’re doing.

            I’m going to point you again to what seemed to grab your attention to what I was saying and try to open your mind to my meaning behind it one last time.

            claiming something like “white people are more intelligent than non-white people, except Asians” has no definitive, clear-cut basis in science. It’s a massively-complex concept which takes into account much more than simply the race of the group to be sampled

            The fact is, there is no clear cut, definitive basis in science right now that whites are inherently more intelligent than blacks and less intelligent than asians. What we do have are statistics which are not entirely granular and only observe what is evident from the surface, so to speak. There is an apparent correlation between brain size and IQ in general; however the reason that’s the case is not yet known with any absolute certainty. Research on that reason is continual and has been for a very long time now. It’s not something on which you can say “well, we’ve determined brainsize is the most important factor in determining intelligence, so we might as well stop researching this and move onto something else”; that’s the stance you appear to be trying to take. “This has already been researched so let’s stop researching it further/trying to dismantle it to see whether it’s the real reason or what the real reasons are”.

            Thus, it’s a massively-complex concept which takes into account more than simply race –yet does still include it– of the groups sampled.

            Research on this topic is going to continue even if you stomp your feet and yell from behind your computer screen others must stop looking into what you don’t want to look into. The scientific world is not so sensitive as you might imagine it to completely and utterly bury anything which doesn’t seem PC, else we wouldn’t even have stem cell research anywhere in the world owing to the controversy surrounding, among other types, embryonic stem cell research.

            And yet that research continues despite its detractors.

          • Johann Schutte

            Don’t worry about ad-hominem too much Lubbe. They don’t phase me at all. And we shouldn’t be so constricted as to deny ourselves the value of an abreactive moment.

            Some of the most elucidating intellectual experiences I have had involved name calling beyond the point of libel and slander, and/or threats of physical violence. It’s all in the game, and should remain so. Complete non-adherence is no good, being bound too closely is no better.

            The other logical errors I find less palatable.

            Anyway, I am appreciative of your tenacity.

          • Betzie van Rensburg

            Johann , you have made my day .

          • Johann Schutte

            Not sure how I managed that Betzie, however pleased if I did. If it had something to do with my response to our newest snotnose (who remains quagmired in the uninformed belief that science is able to provide ultimate ‘proof’ of anything), then I am particularly pleased.

          • Betzie van Rensburg

            It had everything to do with your response to the snotnose .

          • Last I checked, it’s possible for continued research into a topic to disprove prior research.

            That’s kind of why research is a scientific concept and not a theological one. You don’t write it in a book and say “Right, done, established. Finished and klaar. No more revisions necessary ever. Yesiree, might as well start a religion based on this!”

            If it weren’t for such research we’d probably still be taught the world is flat.

          • Johann Schutte

            There is no research suggesting the opposite of the findings that have become politically incorrect. Just not possible to penetrate those frontal lobes eh?

          • Still asking you to cite those sources.

            Even if they’re among those cited by this Wiki page, I want you to cite them directly. I want to know what you have directly based your knowledge on.

            (also: I’ve yet to find any of the sources you’re trying to allude to other than studies from about a century ago).

            Also I feel it needs to be pointed out I don’t dispute it based on what’s ‘politically incorrect’ or ‘incorrect’; I’m disputing it based on what’s observable using these senses I have which has allowed me to engage with many black folks I consider much more academically mature than you’re trying to present yourself as (no matter how much they might’ve disagreed with me on anything, they’d always gladly provide me with their sources of information to go over rather than call me a ‘fuckwit’, obstinately refusing to do so) and research by people who aren’t practically-nameless academomaniacs online who want to rave about how all science is trying to debunk science by being less sciency and more feely-goodie.

            Cite your sources.

          • Johann Schutte

            No, no. No sources. Do your own work.

            Waiting for your next vapid muttering.

          • I guess you miss the part where I’d still need to read the sources you cite as opposed to you doing my research for me.

            Y’see, even if you don’t point out the parts in particular I ought to be reading, if I’ve at least titles that gives me the vaguest sense you’re not just attempting to convince me –without providing anything to back up your claims– of your position on the matter contrary to everything I’ve read on it so far.

            Kind of how you’ve pointed me to (I assume) Wikipedia despite the page concerning the topic not supporting your argument, instead arguing against it.

          • Let me paraphrase you for a moment:

            You are wrong and there’s a vast amount of research proving you’re wrong. You’d realise this if you went and looked it up for yourself.

            See how vapid this comes across?

          • Guest

            No not really. It comes accross as quite lucid and without the very obvious anti-white, morally questionable bias.

          • (as an aside, if you want to blow your “academic achievements” horn, realise you’re doing so on an article about someone who is an academically-accredited professor at a university whose remarks are nothing short of moronic; the inverse of ‘intellectually mature’, if you will – clearly, academia and intellect are not directly correlated just as race and intellect mightn’t be)

          • Guest

            So all academically-accredited professors are useless? Therefore JS’s comments are too given the context? What a remarkably short memory you have! Moments ago while pontificating on generalisations, your scathing rebuke on ‘difficult concepts’:

            “Yes, because a handful of authors do not constitute the majority of Jews the same way a handful of KKK members do not constitute the majority of American whites.

            It’s really not a difficult concept.”

            But one you have yet to master. You are too stupid to debate and anyone who takes notice of you, is too kind, believe me.

          • “So all academically-accredited professors are useless?”
            No. But not all academics are flawless.

            “Therefore JS’s comments are too given the context?”
            No, the point is that because academics are not flawless what they’ve to say should not be regarded, without question, as the be-all-end-all in any debate.

            “Moments ago while pontificating on generalisations, your scathing rebuke on ‘difficult concepts'”
            And once again, in the same way, a handful of authors or individuals with academic credentials not constituting the majority of those concerned are not to be regarded as the sole dictators of what is and what is not.

            You really do seem to have a difficult time understanding the difference between an individual, a group, a minority group, a majority group and a group which expresses something unanimously.

          • Guest

            Yes, insert some nonsense about groups, more groups and other groups that have no point unless you understand and value self-identification. Add something about how wonderfully clever you are. Quite an impression… of a moron.

          • “insert some nonsense about groups, more groups and other groups that have no point unless you understand and value self-identification”

            Okay, so someone identifying as a Jew and proclaiming Jews are superior to non-Jews means all Jews proclaim the same thing? Is that what you’re trying to get at?

          • Guest

            Well, why don’t you grace us with your superior insight? Do African-Americans self-identify as a group or are they only a group to racists?

          • Again, what? (are you trying to ask?)

          • Guest

            Hard of hearing? Do African-Americans self-identify as a group or are they only a group to racists?

          • I’m asking you what you’re trying to ask, not what you are asking. Your question has no contextual basis, so I don’t know what you expect me to answer.

          • Guest

            I’ll brush up on my Martian Zombie next time. That should fill the contextual hole in your head.

          • Guest

            Thousands of articles boasting Jewish supremacy exist written by Jews, also in the mainstream media, but yet you insist that the Jewish supremacists are only a few bad apples. Why, based on what? The evidence against your claim is overwhelming and most Jews would disagree anyway. So why worry about the KKK fringe? Oh wait, you just used them as an example to justify Jewish supremacy. Now that’s what I call utter moral decrepitude.

          • “but yet you insist that the Jewish supremacists are only a few bad apples.”
            I insist that the handful of authors you have directed me to do not constitute the majority. I see now where your confusion began.

            “Thousands of articles boasting Jewish supremacy exist written by Jews”
            I find dozens to hundreds of what amount to blogs with such ravings. Not necessarily indicative of the majority sharing the sentiment.

            “also in the mainstream media”
            I suppose media bias is an unknown concept to you. That being said, I don’t follow ‘mainstream media’ all that much owing to their tendency to twist whatever story they can to suit their agendas. Just look at America’s Fox News, which has been one of the worst perpetrators in this regard for many years for a variety of topics, or Huffington Post which has similarly demonstrated severe biases to the point of censoring comments which prove their articles’ supposed facts to be falsehoods.

            In any case, mainstream media (MSM?) is not ‘the majority of Jews’. So, moving on…

            “The evidence against your claim is overwhelming and most Jews would disagree anyway”
            I believe I asked you earlier to provide statistics as to the amount of Jews worldwide which share this view. If not, I’d be keen to see such statistics. If the evidence is overwhelming (and not just based on what you choose to see and apply to your argument using what may well be confirmation bias) then it ought to be easy enough for you to cite credible sources proving it to be the case.

            “So why worry about the KKK fringe? Oh wait, you just used them as an example to justify Jewish supremacy
            Er, no. I’m not sure where you get “worry” from, but aside from that, the reason I brought them up was to highlight your false equivalency in pointing me to a handful of authors who have expressed their view Jews are superior as though they’re representative of all Jews.

            That is to say, and I quote: “a handful of authors do not constitute the majority of Jews the same way a handful of KKK members do not constitute the majority of American whites”

            I find it highly amusing you construed this to be me ‘justifying Jewish-supremacy’. I think this may be more indicative of your feelings on the matter than anything else.

          • Guest

            I was trying to point out, with some irony, that you stupidly excuse Jewish supremacy as an out of character generalisation but condemn Europeans by quite the same measure, but I know see I must have underestimated your dreadfulness. Repulsion at such breathtaking posturing and moral defiency would describe my feelings best, yes. Highly amusing to you? Well, I’m happy to have provided a laugh… at your expense.

          • “I was trying to point out, with some irony, that you stupidly excuse Jewish supremacy as an out of character generalisation”
            Except I don’t ‘excuse’ Jewish supremacy nor do I claim it’s some sort of “out of character generalization”. I insist (claim) that the handful of authors you have directed me to do not constitute the majority.

            “but condemn Europeans by quite the same measure”
            Nor do I condemn Europeans based on anything.

            You’ve made between little and no sense for a while now.

          • Guest

            No, I don’t suppose I make any sense to someone whose brain is cesspool. I’m quite happy not to. You win, or something. Now go away.

          • Guest

            The Jews believe they are superior to Europeans and they won’t mix with blacks either. I think according to your definition that’s clearly white supremacy. Yet very few dare to call them out as being morally repugnant.

          • This is the first I’m hearing of Jewish people as a whole altogether believing they’re superior to Europeans and that they won’t mix with blacks. The only instances I can find of it online searching around are essentially on wordpress/blogger blog pages by folks on nonsensical tirades about how Jews aren’t white and people should stop calling them white. (I think they miss the part where ‘white’ as a race refers to being Caucasian, and last I checked the majority of Jewish people of Israeli descent still have predominantly Caucasian ‘features’, most notably their skin).

            Yet very few dare to call them out as being morally repugnant.

            So with that in mind, this sentence of yours leaves me wondering whether this statement falls in the same lines as those who believe ‘Islamists are terrorists’ despite the fact there’s only a ridiculously tiny portion of those who describe themselves as Islamists who are also terrorists.

            I don’t doubt there are those who are Jewish who take the whole “chosen people” thing further than just their religion and believe themselves to be above anyone not-Jewish; the same applies to some folks of just about any faith. What I do doubt is that this is a statement which applies to the majority of Jewish people.

          • Guest

            Authors like Gregory Cochran, Jason Hardy and Henry Harpending of the University Of Utah’s anthropology department have openly suggested that Jews are superior to everyone else. It has been widely reported in MSM. Jews are classified as white in SA, yet they are grossly over represented in the current SA quota system. You have therefore just failed the basic limit test for credulity.

          • What is it with people making ironic statements as though they’re dogma lately?

            Need I remind you we’re commenting on an article about a professor who says white-supremacy cannot die out until all whites die out, but most specifically until all white Afrikaners die out? Clearly, authorship and academic achievement are not automatic indicators of sanity or rationality.

            This is the first I’m hearing of Jewish people as a whole altogether believing they’re superior
            I’m fairly certain the authors you’ve mentioned do not constitute the entirety of Jewish people, or even the majority of Jews for that matter.

            So much for tests of credulity.

            Show me evidence of the majority of Jews the world over believing they are superior to non-Jews with regards to something other than their faith, and I’ll be happy to take what you’re saying on this matter into mind.

          • Guest

            I just did but as you don’t consider it ‘evidence’, I rest my case.

          • Yes, because a handful of authors do not constitute the majority of Jews the same way a handful of KKK members do not constitute the majority of American whites.

            It’s really not a difficult concept.

          • Guest

            I see, so would you kindly provide us with the supremacist Jews and KKK members who pose as MSM thought leaders and pundits? I would be most interested to know the ‘handful’. Try to leave Trump out of it, please.

          • What?

          • Guest

            Why does ‘what’ not surprise me?

          • I’m asking you what you’re asking for.
            As it stands I can’t quite figure out what an ‘MSM thought leader’ is meant to be, as this is the first time I’ve ever encountered the acronym ‘MSM’ outside of a health supplement, and I’m pretty sure we’re not talking about bitter green pills here.

            I’m also wondering why you’re asking me to ‘provide the supremacist jews and KKK members who pose’ as those, and how “I would be most interested to know the ‘handful'” has relation to that.

            Also why you bring Trump up.

          • FR2P

            Will Quigg, a grand dragon of the KKK’s California chapter and responsible for recruitment in the western United States, is behind Hillary. “We want Hillary Clinton to win,” Quigg told The Telegraph.

            http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/northamerica/usa/12192975/The-KKK-leader-who-says-he-backs-Hillary-Clinton.html

  • GHOST ™©

    Birth control – practice it…

    • yarwellnofine

      His parents failed in that respect.

  • Sharmonese Bonquuet

    He probably has some Jewish ancestry. Jews play a role in the anti-white agenda.

    • Erasmus

      His name doesn’t suggest it, but his face does.

    • Jasper van der Westhuizen

      Stop talking stront. The Jews were our greatest allies during the Apartheid era. Why would they harbor an “anti-white agenda” now? You do know Jews are quite white themselves, don’t you? Idiots.

      • Guest

        Stop living in the past, please and get over apartheid. Do you really want to take responsibility for black failure again? The Jews pretended to be onside while financing the ANC. Today they pretend to be on the ANC’s side while financing the EFF. They don’t self-identify with Europeans at all which is why they saw fit to sell US military secrets to the Chinese. If they all move back to Israel, most conflicts will be solved. Blacks see them as white, but to what advantage?

      • Deirdre Mullen

        Maybe you should take a look at some of the data, the massive amount of it actually – that supports what “Sharmonese Bonquuet” is saying instead of a reactionary ad hominem attack. Offer a rebuttal. There isn’t one – but there IS a lot of evidence that Jewish intellectual movements and especially Jewish revolutionary movements have done massive damage to sovereign countries when, disguised as regular white members of the country they are in, they take care to quietly move among people with the single-mindedness of accomplishing things and taking positions that are positive for Jews and Israel but not positive for the country they are in. Just look at AIPAC in the US. Does it seem to be a good thing, in retropect that the 1965 Hart-Cellar act closing off any further European immigration to the US and only allowing in immigrants from the third world? The people were told that the demographic mix of the US wouldn’t change (don’t ask me why they believed that because the only answer is stupidity) but it did, and they knew it would and it was deliberate self-protection for Jews – a more mixed society would make them safer than a country where there would however remotely be a possibility in the future of a “nationalist” uprising aainst Jews. The funny thing is that to this day it’s known as “the Ted Kennedy Immigration law” because Ted Kennedy was the goyische window-dressing that sold it to the Americans, although the group of Jews pushing for it since FDR was presient included Jacob Javitz – were silently in the rear. There have been so many incidences in sovereign countries that were not good for their people, and not done by their people that all you need to do is open your eyes. And you mention the Apartheid but do you not feel it’s strange that the right of return to Israel is depended in proof of Jewish blood. Right down to a DNA test if necessary.
        Wake up. There are inconvenient facts everywhere even if we don’t want to believe them. Took me years to accept these truths but better late than never. Just use the facts – no name calling because it’s admitting immediate defeat when you have nothing but name calling.

  • Send the nutter a sword so he can show how it is done….

  • Avner Eliyahu Romm
    • Leigh

      Where are the original South Africans?? The Hottentots, the bushmen??? They are surviving in the Kalahari?? I believe we all are invaders of Southern Africa..including all those native tribes the relocated themselves into Southern Africa, searching for grazing lands for cattle. YOU so called “South African” natives are actually originally from CENTRAL and NORTHERN Africa. DO YOUR HISTORY IF YOU WANT TO CLAIM BACK LAND RITES!!! GIVE BACK THE LAND TO THE BUSHMEN!!!

      • Guest

        Bushmen? Calling them ‘niggers’ now? They are called Khoi and San, please.

        • Deirdre Mullen

          Oh we can’t call them Bushmen and Hottentots? That’s what angers you about this article? That’s your comment – no feelings on “Whites Should Die” so perhaps you agree with that? Worried so much about bs name-calling – get your fucking priorities straight.

          • Guest

            And you probably don’t understand the word ‘sardonic’ either.

          • Deirdre Mullen

            Yeah, I think you better work on it a little, you aren’t as good as you imagine…

          • Guest

            Not to some no, but it doesn’t keep me awake at night.

      • Betzie van Rensburg

        I believe people all over the world could be called ‘ invaders ‘ then .

        If South Africa should be given back to the Khoi and San , to whom should Europe be given back to ?

  • Ant-iBS

    Terblanche Delport is soiling his pants….gutless curds like him are trying to save themselves by befriending the savages. Piet Retief made the same mistake.

    • Bertie vd Merwe

      Also FW.

  • Ren A

    This is appalling. It needs far more press exposure.

  • Federico Anaya

    Why doesn’t he start with himself, dumb cuck

    • Ant-iBS

      Cowards do not lead by example.

  • BobWhitakerisokay

    Diversity means chasing down the last white person.
    Diversity is a code word for white genocide.

  • Jude_Fetzen

    Is he jewish or just an ANC Communist? Not that there is much difference.

  • northern_confederate

    He’s right- white supremacy can only end once whites are dead, since we are objectively better.

    That said, he should start with himself.

    • Deirdre Mullen

      We can’t help it, and it’s not our fault that we’ve been the world’s most successful race. But now we need to be killed actually? It won’t change anything except people will long for all the things whites created when they won’t be able to get those goods anymore since the mass-produced imitations will be useless. Face the facts – we rock!! Sorry fuckheads Delport and Steyn, but you are both useless and you should thank God you still have jobs, useless and stupid as the jobs are, because you’ve never done anything useful in your time on earth so of course you hate yourselves understandably but don’t bring us into it!!!

  • TruthSeeker

    Perhaps he should lead by example

  • DerekJR321

    So? Why hasn’t he killed himself yet?

  • These satanic cowards

    Eactly, kill yourself you pussies

  • Dom Drol Terblanche Delport, sit jouself dan uit. Ek gaan verseker nie silent doodgaan nie. Julle soek ‘n oorlog, dan sal julle een kry. Watch it….

  • Rooikop

    If het hates his whiteness so much and wishes all whites to die – why does he not set the example and commit suicide?

  • Why has he not done away with himself?

  • LaQueefa Matumba

    And he has no purpose at all. I hope his pets turn on him.

  • Johan Poggenpoel

    So the genius is saying that where whites and black co-exist the white man will reign superior? Isnt that offensive to the black folks too? Whites need to be removed from the equation for other races to thrive. According to Delport the white man’s supremacy can only be ended with death. You cant beat the white man when he’s alive.

    Just offensive all round. He didnt even understand what he was implying.

  • Chris Bornman

    If he feels this strong about it, why not set the example and start the white suicide tendency.

  • FR2P

    It must be Russian propaganda. He’s weaponizing reality. /sarc/

  • Telkom Sucks

    Expert trolling.

  • Beryl Knipe

    Well then, Terrablanche and his cronies should set an example and be the first to commit suicide? What a bunch of crocks! Thanks Dan Roodt for laying a complaint!!

  • Rutger

    It’s an open call for mass suicide, like in Jonestown. The cult’s leader Jim Jones then made a similar call to Delport’s: “Those who remained drugged with the opiate of religion had to be brought to enlightenment — socialism.”

  • hayzues

    I agree Mr. Delport, we whites should kill ourselves. Especially leftist race traitor scum like yourself. Please abstain from reproduction and die off. Folks who think like you should die off as well. And with you and your fellow deaths, your radical communist self loathing philosophy will die. And your most hated and strongest white enemies will inherit the earth for our children. And we will reinstate the West’s former glory. Great tactic for your revolution… Surrender to your enemies weakling. Why don’t you fight for your cause, because your mentally deficient and weak. You’re not a hero, you’re the devil.

  • Rupert Belmont

    Terblanche, you lead the pack. Go ahead and be the first one to commit suicide.

  • Deirdre Mullen

    This puerile scumbag and the other freaks should lead by exmaple but it won’t happen because they love themselves and hate all other whites. They are sociopaths, and since they are calling for all these white deaths they are putting people’s lives in danger and need to be stopped. Where are all the whites listening to this garbage and why didn’t they all rush the podium and grab this evil monster calling for genocide of whites and kick his face in good? That would have been my own instinct. Whites everywhere, but especially in SA, really need to grow a set and start giving some of these anti-white liberals who are themselves white, some real pain. Truly, truly disgusting.

  • I would highly encourage this “woke” individual to help kill off the white race by starting with himself. So sick of these retards.