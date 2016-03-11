‘Whites should die’: academic’s call at Univ of the Witwatersrand

A lecturer in philosophy yesterday said at a radical antiwhite, anti-Afrikaner conference at the University of the Witwatersrand that “whites should die”. The lecturer, Terblanche Delport, from UNISA, was reported by the Johannesburg newspaper Beeld as saying that “the only (life) purpose for whites, specifically Afrikaners, is to await their death or to commit suicide, like the sumarai falls on his short sword when he has fallen into disgrace”.

His statement comes amid a wave of anti-white and anti-Afrikaans racial feeling in the country with Afro-Marxist groups calling for the ethnic cleansing of Afrikaners from the country, and campus riots regularly breaking out. His call for whites to either commit suicide or passively await their deaths, presumably at the hands of black revolutionaries in a race war, was delivered at a conference on “Afrikaner identity” organised by the “Department of Diversity Studies” at the University of the Witwatersrand run by another radical, cultural-Marxist academic, Melissa Steyn.

According to Delport, “white supremacy could only be ended once whites are dead”. He continued: “We should be prepared to die silently, without having children, so that white supremacy could come to an end at last.”

Both Steyn and Delport have Afrikaans surnames and are white. Another campus radical and former journalist for the left-leaning Beeld, Christi van der Westhuizen, added to the antiwhite, anti-Afrikaans frenzy during the conference by saying that only those Afrikaners who had “fought against apartheid” for the formerly Soviet-sponsored South African Communist Party engaging in urban terrorism “had a place in South Africa”. She mentioned Bram Fischer, the former leader of the underground terrorist movement as an example, as well as Marxist theologian, Beyers Naudé.

Jaco Oelofse, a gay, white member of the Afro-Marxist party, the EFF (Economic Freedom Fighters), agreed with the conference that Afrikaners and the Afrikaner identity should die out. “The Afrikaner’s identity has become completely redundant,” he said. “It was the Afrikaner’s masculinity that created the Afrikaner identity.”

Dr. Dan Roodt of PRAAG has laid a complaint with the South African Press Council for the one-sided reporting by Beeld of the antiwhite, anti-Afrikaans tirades at the conference. He stated: “I’ve previously said that South Africa is living through its Weimar period, but with much more violence than Germany ever had. Many people are actively propagating a race war and the ethnic cleansing of whites and Afrikaners from the country. There are also extreme decadence and confusion among the elites who await the apocalyptic outcome with fatalism and resignation.”