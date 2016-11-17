Soros paid anti-Trump protesters

It has now been uncovered by internet sleuths that advertisements were placed on Seattle’s Craiglist to hire protesters against Donald Trump.

The demonstrators were paid by an organisation called WashingtonCAN, funded by the Open Society Foundation which is run by George Soros.

Another ad ran by Clean Water Action hiring help against Trump, also directly links to the Open Society Foundation.

President-elect Donald Trump told CBS’ Lesley Stahl on “60 Minutes” that professionals were orchestrating the protests against his victory. Phony demonstrators showed up at other anti-Trump events around the country, but Stahl suggested that these were spontaneous gestures because they were “in every city”.

But the job listings were found for every city where protests “erupted”.

In a report from November 12, USA Today too has tried to discredit the idea that the professional activist community is involved with organizing anti-Trump protests. Unfortunately WikiLeaks has exposed the “ordinary citizens” as experienced protest organizers and activists.

The clock is ticking for leftist “progressives” hiring and bussing in protesters against the elected president.

White Trump supporters were attacked by mobs. In Chicago a white Trump voter was dragged and beaten by blacks.

Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama are curiously silent about the continued public violence in their name and have so far both refused to denounce the paid revolutionaries despite their solemn pleas to ‘work together’ to ensure a smooth transition for the new administration.

It’s been almost a week since Trump won the 2016 presidential election, but the fires set by rioters still rage, and not in cities that Trump won. Quite the opposite. The riots are happening in Portland, Los Angeles, and New York City, each of which are Clinton strongholds.

Source: FreeWestMedia