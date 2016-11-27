Fidel Castro’s bitter legacy in Angola

Fidel Castro, who survived 10 American presidents, has died at age 90. For five decades, Castro tirelessly promoted Communism, at a great cost to Cubans.

Despite Cuba’s eventual dependence on foreign dollars, the state-run economy failed to bring prosperity to his country. “The Cuban model doesn’t even work for us any more,” Castro admitted in 2010 to the surprise of a visiting US journalist.

Britain’s Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, however, expressed his great sadness at Castro’s passing. He called Castro “a massive figure in the history of the whole planet”. Corbyn lauded the “progress” in the country accepting LGBT rights, as well as the mending of relations with America under Barack Obama, which he called “historic”.

Corbyn also applauded Castro’s foreign policy which extended to southern Africa in supporting Angola against the apartheid regime. Thousands of Cubans who were shipped to Angola, died in the war, making Castro’s legacy in Africa a particularly bitter one.

Many Cuban Americans therefore don’t remember Castro very fondly. “Biggest liar, biggest ego, biggest bank account of any Cuban politician. He was a very smart psychopath and history will not absolve him,” Humberto Capiro, 54, a residential building designer told Aljazeera.

Asked to sum up the Fidel Castro era of Cuba, Havana resident Vladimiro Roca told USA Today: “A disaster.”

Roca, one of hundreds of Cubans imprisoned for voicing their disapproval of the regime, said Castro completely ignored the nation’s infrastructure, ruined it’s economy and created a system of internal monitoring that bred fear and oppression. That combination, he said, has forced Cubans to live their lives in fear of their neighbors and willing to do anything — including stealing and other illegalities — to survive.

“The economic ruin he left can be fixed,” Roca said. “The moral ruin will be harder.”

According to the fashionable view in mainstream media about the Angolan War, Pretoria agreed to withdraw from Angola and Namibia in full retreat, a spent force. In other words, sanctions and “the great” Fidel Castro won the day.

This is not the analysis that emerges from Castro’s own version of events in his speech to the Cuban Council of State on July 9 1989, when it met to confirm the death sentence imposed on General Arnaldo Ochoa Sanchez, chief of the Cuban military mission in Angola from November 1987 to January 1989.

Instead, it became clear that by late 1987 Castro had concluded that the MPLA regime was an irredeemable military and economic basket case, whipped in the field and four years behind in the trifling $20m a year the Cubans claimed to be charging for their services. SA and Unita had effectively won. For Fidel, the only acceptable course was to stage Cuban military prowess and get out.

So determined was Castro to get out of his self-inflicted Angolan quagmire, that he virtually abandoned all other duties, eager to finish the war from behind a microphone in Havana. And to ensure the MPLA would not prevaricate behind his back, he sought and obtained a Cuban seat at the negotiating table.

The immediate purpose of the July 9 speech was to denigrate the role Ochoa played in the last, climactic year of the war by portraying him as lazy, incompetent, insubordinate and venal. To make this credible, Castro evidently felt it necessary to describe the defence of Cuito Cuanavale and Cuba’s subsequent flanking offensive towards the Namibian border in unprecedented detail. He even quoted from cables he sent Ochoa and his field commander, General Leopoldo Cintra Frias.

Back home, Castro pretended to have defeated South Africa, but the cables told the story of an Angolan defeat and how, with considerable nerve and panache, the Communists extricated themselves from it, by killing a Cuban general.

Ochoa, according to those who knew him, including diplomats involved in the Angola/Namibia settlement, knew his mission was to preside over Cuba’s vainglorious fraud, designed to cover a retreat that had already been decided.The 15 000 new troops who followed Ochoa came to save Cuban face, not the defeated MPLA.

Defence Minister Raul Castro, Fidel’s brother, quoted the general as saying: “I have been sent to a lost war so that I will be blamed for the defeat.”

In the Museum of the Revolution in Havana, the exhibit commemorating the “glorious victory” at Cuito Cuanavale in Angola is oddly hidden from public view, in a side corridor. The explanation: The general to whose genius the glorious “victory” might logically have belonged to, had been shot at dawn instead of having a medal pinned to his chest.

The “victory” of the MPLA and Fidel Castro was rather handed to him by US Secretary of State at the time, Henry Kissinger and machinations by the UN, which would also explain how Castro survived 638 assassination attempts.

President-elect Donald Trump condemned the late Cuban leader.

“The world marks the passing of a brutal dictator who oppressed his own people for nearly six decades,” Trump said in a statement issued hours after Castro’s death. “Fidel Castro’s legacy is one of firing squads, theft, unimaginable suffering, poverty and the denial of fundamental human rights.”

Trump, who has been critical of the Obama administration’s diplomatic fawning over Cuba, said the nation remains “a totalitarian island,” and that Castro’s death would auger well for the Cuban people, as “a move away from the horrors endured for too long” towards a “future of freedom they so richly deserve”.

The Pope expressed his grief over the death of the professed atheist, educated by Jesuits, the religious order of which the pope is a member.

Source: FreeWestMedia

  • Afrikanus

    This is the first article on Castro, which writes a bit more about his African Odysssey. All other newspaper reports so far stop with his history more or less at the Bay of Pigs, as if South Africa must please not be mentioned. The problem journalists probably would encounter by mentioning South Africa together with Cuba, is that some innnocent reader would suddenly hit on a photo or report which will show Fidel Castro and Nelson Mandela standing hand in hand working toward the downfall of Apartheid.

    This might bring some people onto the stupid idea that the current narrative of Mandela as a hero and liberator might perhaps not be so correct after all, and that in fact the Nobel Peace Prize winners Mandela and De Klerk conspired together to hand over South Africa to a communist regime.

    And that the old “Apartheid” army did not fight to maintain Apartheid, but to defend the country against a communist takeover, and that there were lots of blacks fighting side by side with the “racist” Boers, blacks which escaped the communist hells in Angola and Mozambique in order to fight for their lost Heimat. That would shed a completely different light on the old South Africa, that the “Boers” were perhaps not so wrong after all, and that there are perhaps many more secrets about the Boers which have been suppressed by the main stream media, secrets which would show them to actually be the good guys during the Cold War period and that period which was reformulated as “Apartheid” by that media.

    http://sadf.info/Communism.html

    Even more scary would be if these readers would discover the relationship between communism and capitalism, and what was ment by that these two ideologies were two sides of the same coin.

    Luckily the Berlin Wall fell beforehand and the Soviet Union could not back them financially anymore, or we would have been in even deeper trouble today. The fall of the Berlin Wall (aka Soviet Union) bought us some time, but that time is running out very fast today.

    • “the relationship between communism and capitalism”.

      Some call it communism I call it judaism – some Edomite rabbi.

  • Kalium_Chloraat

    Cuba was the biggest country in the world. It’s government was in Moscow, it’s people was in Florida and it’s graves are still in Angola.

  • Rooikop

    Hierdie oorlog het eintlik die einde van die westerse beskawing ingelui soos ons dit ken.

    • Afrikanus

      Ek sou dit eerder by WW1 en WW2 indeel. As die regte ouens toendertyd WW1 gewen het, sou daar geen WW2, Korea en Vietnam, kommunisme of ons grensoorlog gewees het nie. Die Britse imperialisme sou een of ander tyd ook ten einde gekom het. Die wereld sou heel anders vandag gelyk het. Of dit sonder oorloee sou gewees het, wis ek nie, dis nog altyd deel van die mensdom gewees, maar die blankedom sou nie so bedreig gewees het nie.

      Ons het dalk net tyd vir die Weste gekoop, ‘n Weste wat op elitevlak nie meer Westers dink nie.

      • Rooikop

        Daarmee is ek eens – ja dit het met WO1 al begin, WO2 was myns insiens maar net ‘n voortsetting van WO1 – met ‘n skietstilstand van ‘n paar jaar tussenin. Iets wat my oor die naweek getref het is hoe dat WO2 ‘n einde aan die depressie gebring het (Wel baie mense het toe eweskielik werk a.g.v. die oorlog). Hoe meer ek hierdie dinge sien hoe minder verstaan ek. WO1 soos jy sê die begin van die einde – ZA en Angola die laaste doodsklok.

  • Verkenner

    The angolan war was a joke! Pik Botha gave all the info of the big operations to the security counsel of the vvo, on which russian and tjegg communists where and gave that info to the cubans, it was a miracle that there was not more Boerseuns killed! The war was just another means for the jew to kill Boers, just like the anglo boer war.

    • Exactly. Funny how the jew was never mentioned it was always ((( communists ))).

      • eduard

        Talmudism = Judaism = Communism = Multiculturism.

    • Afrikanus

      “Pik Botha gave all the info of the big operations to the security counsel of the UN…”

      I have heard this before, but have no written source with proof that this actually happened. But I know Pik Botha role as a liberal within the National Party, and his machinations with the USA (source: The McAlvany Intelligence Advisor, Winter 1990 edition, Toward a Soviet South Africa: Plunging down the Slippery Slope of Surrender).

      Do you have a written source for this (a publication or a book, which covers this topic in some depth)?