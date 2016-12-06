Islamicized British Labour Party holds meetings segregated by sex

The men and women who attended a segregated rally of the British Labour Party in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
With segregation in schools and residential areas a growing tendency in the UK, a political meeting last year in Birmingham of the British Labour party has come to light where men and women sat on opposite sides of the hall.

In publicity for the event, it was made clear that females in the audience would sit in a special “women’s section”, as announced on this pamphlet:

birmingham_rally2

Labour MPs and candidates have previously turned down requests to speak at events due to be attended by a largely Muslim audience because only men were invited – but they supported this rally after a female Muslim councillor ensured women were able to attend, a Labour Party source said.

The event was attended by Labour politicians Tom Watson, who is contesting the seat of West Bromwich East; Jack Dromey, who is contesting Birmingham Erdington; Khalid Mahmood, who is standing in Perry Barr; Shabana Mahmood, who is standing in Ladywood; Jess Phillips, who is standing in Yardley, and Liam Byrne, the Labour candidate in Birmingham Hodge Hill.

West Midlands Labour MEP Sion Simon, a former Birmingham MP, also attended – and tweeted out photos of the event which showed men and women sitting separately.

Publicity material published in advance showed that it was organised by Coun Ansar Ali Khan, a councillor for the Washwood Heath Ward in Birmingham, which is in the Hodge Hill constituency.

