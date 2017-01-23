Another tolerant liberal…

An elderly liberal demanded a Donald Trump supporter seated next to her be moved, but she quickly found out that’s not how the world works.

Scott Koteskey, in a window seat, posted video on Saturday showing a woman in the middle seat complaining about him to airline personnel.

According to Kotesky:

Just had the craziest experience ever on an airplane:

I’m boarding my flight from Baltimore to Seattle and approach my seat. I had an upgraded seat that I paid a little extra for because of the long 6 hour flight. As I approach my row I smile and motion to the husband and wife sitting in the aisle and middle seat that Imy seat was next to the window. I put my backpack in the overhead and the wife with a very stern voice says to me:

“Did you come here to cheer or to protest?”

“I came here to celebrate democracy ma’am”

… I knew this was going to be a long flight at this point. She then proceeded with: (somewhat paraphrased as my memory allows)

Her: “You put a crazed man in charge of the nuclear codes! You should be ashamed!”

Me: ‘Well we’re all entitled to our opinions here ma’am.”

Her: “And I’m entitled to get drunk and puke in your lap! I’m going to throw up right in your lap! You make me sick! Don’t talk to me! Don’t look at me! Don’t you dare even put your arm on that rest. You disgust me! You should be ashamed of yourself! You put a maniac’s finger on the button” (assuming she’s means nukes). You are a bigot. You should get off this plane!”

Me: “ma’am, by definition, bigotry is disparaging someone prior to knowing them simply by their beliefs and opinions. Thank you for being the very thing you preach against.”

Kotesky told a flight attendant on the Seattle-bound plane that the woman called him names and insulted him.”Is there going to be a problem?” the flight attendant sternly asked the woman.

“I told you I would like him to change seats with somebody…” the woman said, before the flight attendant cut her off, “Well, you don’t have that right.”

The woman then began to berate the Trump supporter.

“You pretend you have the moral high ground but you put that man’s finger on the nuclear button. That man doesn’t believe in climate change,” she said, using air quotes for dramatic effect.

As a gate attendant attempted to intervene, she was unrelenting.

“Do you believe in gravity? Because did you know gravity is just a theory?”

“Will you grab your belongings and come with me?” the attendant asked her.

She then attempted to use her recently-deceased mother-in-law for why she should remain on the plane and be unaccountable for her behavior.

Refusing to leave the plane, she said, “I paid for this seat and I’m sitting here. He’s in my space.”

As the attendant patiently and repeatedly asked the woman to exit the plane, she said, “I’m going home now. We had to be here. My mother-in-law died.”

The woman and the man sitting next to her attempted to negotiate with the attendant, trying to remain on the plane.

“Fine, I’ll be quiet.”

“I’m not going to allow that,” he responded, before informing the woman the captain wanted her off the plane.

Another video, taken from across the aisle, showed the woman sneering at the Trump supporter, then at passengers behind her before police ordered her off the plane.