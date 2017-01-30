Fareed Zakaria and the Fascists of our time.

In one of his televised opinions, CNN’s spin doctor Fareed Zakaria laments the newly elected president Donald Trump’s ‘bigotry and demagoguery’ and turning down of Muslim immigrants to the United States.

Zakaria mentions how he himself identifies as an American and refers to his secular lifestyle, regardless of him being raised as a Muslim. He continues by saying that the Trump administration could cause him to closer identify with his Islamic identity due to the ‘downward spiral of segregation’ that could be the result of Trump’s policies.

It appears as if he is honestly suggesting that he is also inclined to extremism, depending on who is ruling the roost. In doing so, he is mocking the very secularism he proclaims to uphold. By using the example of Viktor Klemperer – a German Jew who opposed Hitler and the Fascists not because of his being Jewish but of his being German – Zakaria is presenting Trump with the same scenario.

During Obama’s inauguration however, the far right were nowhere to be found, yet Trump’s inauguration was marred by open violence and vandalism. We saw masked hoodlums punching journalists, kicking over trash cans, setting fire and breaking shop windows, reminiscent of Nazi-Germany’s Kristallnacht, yet all the while claiming to be…you guessed it…anti-Fascist. It’s anyone’s guess why the radical left is always barking up the wrong tree.

As is the case with CNN and their army of propagandists, not a single word about who caused this migrant crisis in the first place is mentioned. Not a word about the Nobel Peace Prize winning POTUS whose belligerence extended to seven Islamic countries with American bombs raining down on cities on average one bomb each twenty minutes for eight years continuously. Not a word about Hysterical Hillary who destroyed the most prosperous Muslim country in North Africa, causing a swath of migrants to flee to Europe, where the Mediterranean denizens of the Old World are now seriously feeling the pinch. Not to mention the migrant crime epidemic in Germany and Sweden which is met by virtually no resistance at all.

Whereas Dubya Bush, grandson of a formidable Nazi sympathiser bombed four countries in eight years (Afghanistan, Pakistan, Yemen, Iraq), Commie sympathiser Obama added Libya, Somalia and Syria to the fray, effectively making him the most belligerent prez in US history.

Yet somehow all these crimes perpetrated by the political left go unnoticed. According to Zakaria it appears to be a graver crime to limit Muslim migration to the US than to bomb their countries in the first instance. As is well known by now, the war on terror has resulted only in more terror and less civil society. No to mention of course that Zakaria hails from India, a country that has no restrictions with the US.

The question begs: Why is the US destroying secular and relatively prosperous Muslim nations and thus blazing a trail for radical extremists to take over? How is it possible that in Kosovo a US military base is situated walking distance from a notorious IS training camp? Even the Bilderberg stooge Henry Kissinger mentioned how IS is fighting with the aid of US weapons. Not to mention how the US is targeting bases in Syria, helping IS along in taking over bases and adjacent villages.

The situation appears more and more reminiscent of Orwell’s stark warning in Nineteen Eighty Four, where it becomes unclear who the allies and enemies are.

Like the Bolsheviks of old, the radical Islamists are the new revolutionaries. They have no morals. They rob, rape, plunder and destroy everything that gets in their way, and they have advanced the persecution of Christians, which happens to be the most persecuted religion on earth today. Somewhere, an average of one Christian is murdered every eleven seconds due to his faith.

Goodness knows why Trump is to blame. Either way, the radicals are doing what they always do: They are obeying their master’s orders, no different to Mr. Zakaria himself.

There is however nothing that a scant inquiry could not heal.

This following precept was issued by the US Customs and Border Protection:

Under the Act, travelers in the following categories are no longer eligible to travel or be admitted to the United States under the VWP (Visa Waiver Program):

Nationals of VWP countries who have been present in Iraq, Syria, or countries listed under specified designation lists (currently including Iran and Sudan) at any time on or after March 1, 2011 (with limited government/military exceptions).

Nationals of VWP countries who have been present in Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, at any time on or after March 1, 2011 (with limited government/military exceptions).

Yes, you have read correctly. The waiver extends back to March 2011, under Obama’s watch.

Where were you then dr. Zakaria?

Trump took over a United States that is in shambles. Both the Bush Republicans and the Clinton/Obama Democrats are to blame. The US is broke, the infrastructure is crumbling, the middle-class is waning and the millennial generation – being the most spoiled Americans in living memory – also happen to be the dumbest and most undereducated of them all.

With a little bit of patience, we can see a pattern emerge. Zakaria, a board member of the Council on Foreign Relations, a quasi-Marxist think tank, along with Zbig and Henry, we are seeing the shaping of George Bush Sr.’s much vaunted New World Order: A world without borders, without truth and without wisdom, where the ignorant and spiritually stunted are held in a state of constant savagery. Even the great psychologist Carl Jung warned against this impending huddling of the masses, which he referred to as the psychic epidemic of our time.

This is the latter day Fascism. During the rise of this ideology in the thirties, corporations were large but not overly international. Thus extreme nationalism became their weapon of choice. Hitler and the rise of the Nazi’s would probably not have happened were it not for major funding from IG Farben, Germany’s chemical giant.

With the advent of globalism, where corporations are operating beyond borders, Fascism has gone global and has become anti-Nationalist, hence anti-Fascist. Whereas major companies and media corporations turned a blind eye towards the horrors of Fascism during the thirties and forties, the major companies and media are doing the same with the present day anti-Fascists.

All the while the spirit of true nationalism, based on good character, spiritual awareness, hard work, self-discipline and integrity is being eroded under this present instalment of international Fascism. In fact, these virtues are in direct opposition to the course the world is taking and the enemy of our time. The intellectually lazy and brain-dead millennial generation is what the globalists need nowadays. All sense of community has gone lost and people have become atomized. It is only natural that some radical ideology of sorts would come in to fill the void and form new communities, be it feminist, Islamist, Transgenderist, gay rights and various other crybabies who are artificially united by one enemy, i.e. the white male.

The United States has bills to pay. It has to provide jobs that have been outsourced to low wage countries under globalist programs. Student debts need to be paid in order to avoid a new economic collapse. This is why Trump got elected. He is the father figure America desperately needs.

Next time, before complaining how low-educated white Americans are the driving force behind Trump’s presidency, remember who made your American Dream possible in the first instance, Mr. Zakaria. They weren’t Islamists, feminists or transgenderists.