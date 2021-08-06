How to improve your chances of getting approved for a business loan

Running a business requires a lot, and it can be challenging. But, one thing all business owners want is to see their business grow. To see the business succeed, which can help generate sustainable profit that is stable enough to keep the business afloat, meet customer needs and have the financial capacity to pay healthy salaries to all their employees.

The journey to get to a point where your business brings in more than it takes out is not one without challenges. It requires effort and, most importantly, money. But the amount of money you need may not be easily accessible.

This puts business owners in a desperate position, where they need to seek financial assistance to put towards working capital, purchases of equipment, inventory, operation expenses and more. This is where a business loan comes in and can be helpful. It’s designed to provide you, as a business owner, the funds you need to start working towards your business goals.

With that said, business loans are not simply readily available to every business owner. There are specific criteria that lenders need you to meet before being pre-selected for a loan.

To ensure that you meet these requirements, below we’ll answer your most burning question, “what do banks look for when applying for a business loan?” We will also discuss tips to help you increase your chances of loan approval. This guide will have you prepared for the process in no time.

Check your business’s credit score

One of the first things lenders will do when considering providing credit to anyone is to perform a credit history check. The same applies when seeking business finance; they may require both your business and personal credit reports. The reason for this is because they need to learn about your repayment history. The minimum credit score required to qualify for the loan is dependent on each lender’s loan policy.

So, the first thing you’d need to do is check your credit history to find out where you stand. Read through the reports to ensure that there are no errors that you may need to rectify or dispute. Doing this will help you improve your credit score before you start the loan application process.

Have consistent cash flow

Lenders won’t have much confidence in your ability to pay back the loan if your balance sheet is inconsistent and has a lot of negative balance days. A consistent cash flow paints a clear picture of your ability to repay the loan while also covering all of your business expenses.

Have all of your financial statements ready

A registered credit provider wants to see all of your business financial statements, including past and current ones. It’s therefore vital to carefully study them to ensure that everything is accurate and aligns with the past and current business performance. Moreover, you should have a clear understanding of what the numbers on the statement mean. You need to be able to answer any questions related to your business, such as turnover, profit margins, cash flow forecasts and more.

Avoid getting multiple quotes from several lenders

Connecting with different lenders to get a quote sounds like a sensible thing to do. However, this could hurt your credit score, particularly if you don’t already have a great rating. This is because some lenders make a hard inquiry when checking your credit score.

Unlike a soft inquiry, a hard inquiry plays a huge role in your credit rating and can only be removed after two years. A hard inquiry refers to an action where lenders ask for your credit report file to thoroughly go through your credit history to determine exactly how much of a risk you pose as a borrower.

Your best option is to choose a lender that has your best interest in mind. You can assess this in their processes. For example, WesBank offers business asset finance to businesses looking to secure commercial vehicles. But their approach to this is specifically customised to meet your needs. They ensure to get structured terms that take your requirements into account. Overall, this provides you with a clear idea of how they navigate lending for businesses.

While you can explore different lenders through research to learn about their offering and what options align with what you need, you will need to narrow them down to a considerable few to ensure that you do not risk a fall on your credit score.

Have collateral leverage

Lenders are taking a risk by offering you credit, and to build their trust for worst-case scenarios, you may have to offer up collateral.

Collateral is any valuable business asset that can be sold to the lender to pay up the loan if or when the worst-case situation reveals itself. It could be anything from business equipment, inventory, vehicles, account receivables or a personal house. But you must completely understand what you’re getting yourself into when you offer collateral. If you default on loan repayment, you’re risking losing an asset.

Final thoughts

We hope that the above guide will help you maximise your chances of getting approved for a business loan. Once your documents are in order, consult lenders and discuss your options. When you’re ready to apply for a business loan, ensure that you know how the whole process works from start to completion. Additionally, learn about the repayment terms and conditions, specifically how long your term is to adequately prepare for the repayments. Try not to default on your repayments; otherwise, you risk losing assets you’ve put up as collateral.