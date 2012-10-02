Boer women and children died ‘due to backwardness’

The emaciated Lizzie van Zyl. She and other children died in British concentrations camps due to 'Boer backwardness', claims UCT academic

A letter writer in Business Day, as well as an academic at the University of Cape Town, Elizabeth van Heyningen, claim that Boer women and children died in British concentration camps during the Anglo-Boer war because they were “backward” and did not know about soap and water.

Van Heyningen implies that it was really a “myth” that Afrikaners were “civilised Europeans… and not dirty African peasants”.

In her reply yesterday to a previous letter by Dr. Dan Roodt of PRAAG, Pauline Morris of Johannesburg writes:

I REFER to Dan Roodt’s Apartheid revisionism no threat (Letters, September 25). Mr Roodt must realise that historical revisionism applies to all history.

Let’s take the Anglo-Boer War which it seems is the bedrock of Afrikaner identity. A focus feeding this identity is the “genocide” of women and children in the refugee or concentration camps by the British.

I have been reading and interpreting letters that have recently been uncovered in a family archive in Sweden. One of the writers was a medical doctor who served in an ambulance on the side of the Boers at the Ladysmith front, and then in their retreat to the Biggarsberg after the British relieved the siege of Ladysmith.

The opinions expressed by this doctor support the recent research finding on these camps by historian Elizabeth van Heyningen that the “atrocities” in these camps were exaggerated into mythical proportions to support Afrikaner nationalism in the 1920s and 1930s.

The reality as I understand it is that there were many cultural and socioeconomic factors that exacerbated the deaths in the camps. Many of those in the camps were very poor bywoners, and many were indigent. Also, not surprisingly the “modern” medicine administered at the time by the British was unfamiliar to the Boer population who had been living in isolation for so many years.

I agree that we “need to find our own truth, commensurate with our own reality.” This means opening up a critical debate on the realities of the Boer War concentration camps. I take it this will pose no threat to yourself and other Afrikaners.

In an article published in the journal Historia 55,2, November 2010, pp 12-33, Elizabeth van Heyningen, a professor of history at the University of Cape Town, suggests that it was really a “myth” that Afrikaners were “civilised Europeans… and not dirty African peasants”.

She quotes from the British “Blue Books” which blamed the Boers themselves for dying of hunger and disease in the camps:

“The high death rate among the children, I would like to emphasise again, is in no way due to want of care or dereliction of duty on the part of those responsible for this camp. It is, in my opinion, due to the people themselves; to their dirty habits both as regards their own personal cleanliness and the cleanliness of their children and their surroundings; to their prejudices; their ignorance; and their distrust of others, even their own nationality, when their advice runs counter to their own preconceived and antiquated ideas. This is specially noted in connection with their treatment of the sick, to their rooted objection to soap and water, and to hospitals.”

According to Van Heyningen, the mortality rate in the camps, where 34 000 women and mostly children died, was not much higher than in Afrikaner towns in the Cape before the “civilised” British introduced public health reforms in the 1880s:

“Lack of sanitation was not confined to the camps. The Boer laagers, when they remained stationery for any length of time, were filthy. A number of commentators remarked on the insanitary state of the laagers besieging Mafeking. Flies were a major problem because the offal of slaughtered animals was never cleared away. The interiors of the wagons and tents were black with the “little devils” and flies flew into the mouths of the burghers as they struggled to eat. The stench from the latrines, built too close to the laager, was unbearable, the Rev Abraham Stafleu complained. Paardeberg and Modderspruit, too, were gripped by disease and foreign doctors attached to the Boer forces, particularly, were critical of the lack of hygiene in the Boer laagers.

“Lack of sanitation was certainly not unique to the Boer republics. The camps have been seen too much in isolation, as sui generis, a unique experience. In the Cape Colony, as public health reforms were introduced by modernising doctors from the 1880s, and district surgeons’ reports and statistics were published, it became clear that many country towns lacked effective sanitation and mortality rates, especially those of children, were very high indeed.”

Elizabeth van Heyningen argues that the vast majority of the camp inmates were lower-class bywoners or “white trash” who knew nothing about basic hygiene and therefore died of their own accord. She then goes on to explain how Afrikaner nationalists have misrepresented the British concentration camps that were really an attempt at “poverty relief” for Afrikaners instead of the military exercise against the Boer civilian population that they were. She also glosses over the burning down of most of Northern South Africa by the British sodiers, leaving the civilian population without food, to be herded into camps where many were again denied food or placed on below-subsistence rations.

Van Heyningen equally neglects to mention the many reports of poisoning by the camp commanders and nursing staff of inmates under the pretext of administering “medicine”.

Writing in Die Burger on 10 July 2010, journalist and historian Marthinus van Bart offered the following criticism of Van Heyningen’s jingoist apology for the British concentration camps:

“Other experts have emphasised that the main reasons for the deaths were malnutrition and lack of food, exposure, polluted food and water, a dearth of soap and other cleaning aids, open furrow toilets and the bucket system, the serious overpopulation of the camps, immunity deficiency, little or no fuel to boil water or do cooking, the denial of the disaster and inaction to set things right after the British opposition had demanded it in parliament in London.”

In the 2001 documentary Scorched Earth “it was indicated that the women and children were civilians against whom war was literally conducted. Their farms (more than 30 000) and furniture were burnt down, food and livestock were destroyed, they were molested and raped, and they were violently herded into the camps.

[ad 1]

“Up to 18 people were divided into a single bell-shaped tent – mostly old, worn-down army tents giving no protection against the scorching Karoo sun, rain and wind storms, bouts of hail and snow. Diseases like pneumonia were widespread due to exposure to the elements, which was worsened by malnutritiion and deficient medication.

“The toilet facilities were one bucket for every 300 people. In one camp there were only 28 bucket toilets for 4 600 inmates. The toilet holes of many camps were 1 km from the tents.

“Most people suffered from diarrhea due to the polluted water and bad meat. Water was limited to one bucket per family per day, in other cases to one small kettle of water per day – not even a cup of water per person per day.

“There was mostly no water for washing, either their bodies or clothes and bedlinen. The elderly and children who fell into the toilet furrows could not be properly washed afterwards.

“In addition families of burghers in the field were placed on half rations, a diabolical plan to slowly but surely exterminate these inmates. That was one of the notorious Methods of Barbarism to which historian S.B. Spies refers in his book.

“There were approximately 235 000 camp inmates and 240 000 soldiers that had to be fed by the British army. The deficient infrastructure made a disaster inevitable.”

  • TrueDat

    12 Steps to Genocide, as defined by Genocide Watch.

    a) Question and minimize statistics
    b) Attack the credibility and motives of people who are spreading the truth.
    c) Declare that the deaths are due to other circumstances, such as famine, migration or disease, and deny that deaths were deliberately orchestrated.
    d) Stress that the victims were somehow “different”. – Backward rockspiders!
    e) Rationalize the deaths as unavoidable due to historical division.
    f) Blame “forces that are out of control” for the murders.
    g) Avoid antagonizing the perpetrators for fear of them leaving the negotiation table.
    h) Justify denial in favor of current economic interests.
    i) Allege that the victims (refugees) are receiving good care.
    j) Allege that current events do not fall within the definition of genocide
    k) Blame the victims.
    l) Allege that peace and reconciliation are more important than accusing people of genocide

    http://www.genocidewatch.org/genocide/12waystodenygenocide.html

  • Pingback: British were terrorists | praag.org()

  • Pingback: Were Afrikaners ‘dirty African peasants’? | praag.org()

  • Bakkie

    What we have is a ultra lefty denial of an Afrikaner holocaust.The object is to blame the victim and portray them as sub human.This is a classic step in paving the way to Genocide of the Boer people.The same as the Jews,there you have the ultra right movement,saying this never happened.The difference is that the genocide of the Boer or Afrikaner is happening now .This leftist propaganda is being used to create an alibi for the perpetrators.God help us.

  • 10005459

    To academic at the University of Cape Town, Elizabeth van Heyningen.

    It seems that you are an academic without knowledge and more important wisdom, you know, like some of the new south african matrics with a lot of rights, especially women and previously disadvantage people rights, but unfortunately without any thing else than rights. Part of the rights is ass-creeping. As a matter of fact anything will pass as a right, it seems (murder, rape, steeling, incompetence etc.etc) in the new SA so long as one is not a white Boere Afrikaner that have developed the pen that you are using to write your nonsense. I can just picture you as a simple little women with a big dirty ass and without any teeth and a dirty mouth, that are smelly and disgusting, a real witch. The picture of you is logically gathered from the nonsense that you wrote as fact. Please note that an ass-creeping lying academic is in itselve not worth a sent. Please send me a picture of yourselve so that I can see if the Boere has tought you to bath regularly as we all do since Jan Van Riebeeck came to SA. Shame on you for talking so much nonsense and degrading my Boere Nation. For what purpose are you doing it, you incompetent and un-wise ass-creeper?

  • Pieter Velthuizen

    So Elizabeth van Heyningen impliseer dan dat Emily Hobhouse, ‘n Brit , gelieg het in haar skrywes oor wat sy, Emily, in die konsentrasie kampe gevind het. So sy, Elizabeth van Heyningen, pas selektiewe skrywe toe om die Britse onmenslike behandeling wat hulle aan die vroue en kinders van die Boere volk gedoen het toe, om die Britte in ‘n rooskleurige lig te plaas. Dit is betreurenswaardig as ‘n mens tot so ‘n vlak daal om jou eie mense te verraai en sleg te maak, maar wat anders kan ‘n mens verwag van ‘n Cape Dutch.

  • Andreas Meyer

    “I REFER to Dan Roodt’s Apartheid revisionism no threat (Letters, September 25). Mr Roodt must realise that historical revisionism applies to all history.” I am almost certain she will exclude at least one historical subject from revisionism. Holocaust perhaps? Otherwise I think she’s right and that includes revisionism of her own rewriting of history.

  • zetetic

    “The deficient infrastructure made a disaster inevitable.” – what a cold, academic summary of this diabolical event. Reminds me of nazi denialism, or Turkey’s denialist dogma visivi the Armenian genocide. Revisionist academic claptrap. I am a Brit – WASP… and am fully persuaded of the evil my people wrought on the Afrikaner nation. Perhaps the writer would be less coldly dismissive had it been her child in the piture. Or maybe not.

  • zetetic

    “The high death rate among the children, I would like to emphasise again, is in no way due to want of care or dereliction of duty on the part of those responsible for this camp”… this how all perpetrators of atrocity reason: the Nazis considered the Jews to lice ridden filth (pray, where were they to find a bathroom?); Pinochet regarded those he had tortured as deserving miscreants. This author’s book insults not only historical accuracy but human decency. Shame on you Dr VH.

    • zadetic

      This revisionist academic should read Songs of the Veld by Marthinus van Bart… The camps had few trained medical personnel and those that were assigned were either drunk or disinterested. The camps were a brutal and intentionally cruel work of the British Imperialists (Rhodes, Milner, Kitchener, J Chamberlain etc) … the very real and ugly face of “an unjust war, of hypocrisy and greed” (Kolbe, 1887, quoted from the above book). The question is, what is Dr VH’s agenda?

  • EMILE OOSTHUYZEN

    THIS WOMEN DEFINITELY DOES NOT HAVE A CLUE, DO YOURSELF A FAVOR AND TAKE TIME TO STUDY THE FACTS. THE british WAS 40 YEARS AHEAD OF hitler INVENTING CONCENTRATION CAMPS. THE english ARE COWARDS, AND I WILL HATE THEM UNTILL THEY ATTEMPT TO APOLOGISE TO THE SOUTH AFRICANS, BOTH BLACK AND WHITE, DONT FORGET THE +- 26000 BLACKS THAT PERISHED UNDER THE SAME CONDITIONS.

    • Afrikanus

      If I may add my perspective on this issue.

      I would like to think this issue is much more complicated than one would immediately think.

      The perpetrators back then cannot apologise today. They are not anymore amongst the living anymore. Their offspring that live today, are not participants in their forefathers sins, and cannot be held accountable for something they did not cause. But the living descendants of the Boers are bitter toward the living descendants of the Brit, is this logical?

      The best apology in my opinion would be an official british apology, for the purpose of straightening misconceptions on a historic fact, the same for certain war crimes during WW2. This would be a right step toward reconciliation and settling of historical differences.

      The biggest compensation would be to stop meddling into the internal affairs of South Africa, and to promote good neighbourliness so that there is a normalization of the relationship between Boer and Brit. Look at the example of the ancestor of Emily Hobhouse, who recently visited South Africa. Not a single word in the english press, as far as I can gather.

      http://www.dievryburger.co.za/2016/05/jong-emily-hobhouse-diep-getref-deur-konsentrasiekamp/emily-hobhouse-jr-by-vrouemonument/

      If one would go one step further,namely asking for reparations in terms of monetary compensation, most probably this would be such a huge amount it would most probably be not be feasible (it could bankrupt Brittain, and hit innocent and uninvolved persons). It will lead to endless court cases and infighting amongst the descendants of the victims. These descendants have multiplied since then, so compensation be diluted. Some bloodlines would have disappeared. The big question is if such a compensation would heal the wounds. It will certainly not reverse a historical event. It would however cause something else, and that is that the Afrikaner then will have a weaker argument for falling back on the Anglo-Boer war as an unifying factor against British dominance in South Africa. That will be quite a new experience.

      • Lourens engelbrecht

        Apology accepted. A part of Pilansberg belonged to my great grandfather. He went back after the war, turned around because he could not face his house and farm destroyed. Never sold it but now owned by whoeever. Original deed of sale available. But there is much more to just the ” inheritance” . No problem! There soldiers came with salary slips and the Boers fought for an cause.
        After the war with their pockets filled with money they bought “stole”
        the farms/properties of the Boers. But it is not for us to judge.

        • Afrikanus

          I theoretically still own a piece of property in Riga, Latvia (belonged to my Baltic-German ancestors). That property is now occupied by others, it started during the communist rule. I still have black and white photos how it was when it still was part of the family. All the Baltic states were lost due to the Hitler-Stalin pact. Eight-hundred years of the German Hanseatic League came to an end. The communists took over.The Soviets took over the complete eastern regions (Prussia, Silesia, etc.) of pre WW2 Germany (you see why I volunteered for national service in the RSA – communism was no stranger to our family). If you google these countries – beautiful cities, beautiful countrysides – a paradise lost. Literally millions died in this process. Today it is part of Poland and other countries. I stay near the French border, near Alsace and Lorraine, which was a bone of contention between France and Germany. That is history – how do you return all this to their rightful owners? I don’t know the answer. South Africa is not unique in that respect.

      • Guest

        Why is there a problem to bankrupt Britain? Seems like a fine idea.

  • Lourens engelbrecht

    When my great grandfather went to fetch his family from the Mafiking concentration camp he heard an old lady say ” one day brittian will burn and ask why , it will be because of their sins against humanity ” There soldiers came with salary slips and the Boers fought for an cause. After the war with their pockets filled with money they bought “stole” the farms/properties of the Boers. But it is not for us to judge. Most Boers died shot from behind by injured britians left alive by the Boers. Some famous General had the opinion of not killing them and move on. Ask the queen about her relative dumped in Northwest province by her father to save the king his honour. Yip, some Boers did keep diaries.

    • Guest

      Lourens, the Queen stupidly requested DNA to settle an inheritance just this year in a case before the court. Their days are numbered.

  • Lourens engelbrecht

    O, historian Elizabeth van Heyningen, if you still alive, my contact number is engelbrechtlourie@gmail.com. If you would like to sit down for a cup of coffee. I’ll take you out for 10 days and you”l change your mind and face reality. A copy of my great grandfathers diary is available on request, or if you know what a library is there is a copy at the Potchefstroom University. But please contact me.

  • Jonathan Crewe

    It is dismaying to read these responses. The initial review of the book, stating that Van Heyningen claims that the Boer women and children “died of backwardness,” is completely false, and very few respondents actually seem to have read the book with any attention, if at all. The passions still aroused by the camps are obvious and understandable, but van Heyningen makes a responsible, fair-minded, informed, professional attempt–let me emphasize informed–to provide a fact-based history of the camps, and it has been well received by competent historians, both English and Afrikaans. For now, this is the history of the camps. Please, read and learn!

  • Jonathan Crewe

    Incidentally, Elizabeth van Heyningen is not disconnected from this history; she does not mention the fact that her aunt was born in the Norvalspont camp.

  • Betzie van Rensburg

    Deelfontein naby Richmond in die Karoo vertel die verhaal van die Britte se, vir daardie tyd, uitstekend toegeruste
    hospitaal ( x-straal masjiene en teaters ingesluit). Vir hulle se mense. Die Boere was hul vyand.
    Miskien dink van Heyningen aan haar tannie (?) elke keer as die warm water uit die stortkop oor haar lyf spoel.

    • G

      Nee wat. Sy word deur die hollow-kosjers aangehou vir haar talent van selektiewe vergeetagtigheid.

      • Afrikanus

        Sal in engels antwoord. But ok, for the english speaking visitors on this page – what is the best source on the web for a quick authorative reference on what really happened during the anglo boer war regarding the concentration camps topic?

        • Guest

          All banned literature on the subject

  • Charlene Moolman Barnard

    Ek sal daarvan hou om die tannie ‘n backward klap te gee.

  • retired trucker

    Backward ? Sounds like a crock…..liars are quite bold and confident they’d get away with it, they must have something on the newspaper.